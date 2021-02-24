mindbodygreen

A Plant-Based Taco Cauliflower Bowl, From A Functional Medicine Expert

A Plant-Based Taco Cauliflower Bowl, From A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Functional Medicine Practitioner By William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Functional Medicine Practitioner

Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine practitioner with a certification in natural medicine and a doctor of chiropractic degree.
Taco Cauliflower Bowl

Image by Julia Gartland / Contributor

Last updated on February 24, 2021

Many of us have heard about intuitive eating, the ability to listen to your body and its hunger signals—so you can eat when you are actually hungry, not just during a rigid mealtime. However, in order to authentically and sustainably eat intuitively, in my experience, you first need to have some metabolically flexibility.

Through metabolic flexibility, your body is able to burn both glucose and fat for fuel, depending on what is available. This flexibility and fat adaptation allows you to maintain consistent energy levels, brain power, and appetite. When you have control over your hunger, you can let your intuition take the lead.

Through my telehealth functional medicine clinic, I've helped thousands of people all over the world reach metabolic flexibility, heal their relationship with food, and support their health—and I wanted to help as many people as possible achieve these same things. 

That's why, in my new book Intuitive Fasting, I lay out a four-week flexible fasting plan—which harnesses the power of intermittent fasting and a clean plant-forward cyclical keto (what I call ketotarian)—to help achieve metabolic flexibility. By utilizing various intermittent fasting windows and nutrient-dense recipes, at the end of the four weeks you’ll have all the tools necessary to get in touch with your own instinctive eating patterns.

Here is just one example of the beautiful and delicious plant-based keto recipes you’ll be able to enjoy during your eating windows:

Taco Cauliflower Bowl

Serves 1

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 3 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil
  • 2 cups freshly riced cauliflower
  • ¾ teaspoon chili powder
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ⅛ teaspoon sea salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 lime wedge
  • ¼ cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 2 tablespoons sliced radishes
  • ½ small avocado, pitted, peeled, and sliced
  • 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped Spanish (manzanilla) olives
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Method

  1. In a medium skillet, heat the avocado oil over medium-high heat. Add the cauliflower, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper. Sauté 3 to 5 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender and starting to brown.
  2. Squeeze lime juice from the wedge over cauliflower and stir to combine. Transfer to a medium bowl.
  3. Arrange the tomatoes, radishes, avocado slices, pumpkin seeds, and olives over the cauliflower. Top with cilantro.

If you are ready to restore your relationship with eating and find food peace, pre-order your copy of Intuitive Fasting.

Recipe courtesy of INTUITIVE FASTING. Copyright © 2021 by Dr. Will Cole. Foreword by Gwyneth Paltrow. Published by goop Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
