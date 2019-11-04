8 Unexpected Ways To Practice Gratitude That Aren't Journaling 

We hear a lot about how gratitude makes us happier, more humble and gracious, and even kinder to ourselves and others. As a professional intuitive who helps clients all over the world, I want to emphasize that gratitude is also one of the most magical ingredients in the universe. It changes your vibration and energy as well as the energy of what comes to you in the form of things, people, and opportunities. Play with this and see for yourself! If you like to do new or full moon rituals, or make nature art mandalas, or work with prayer beads like malas or rosaries, ground your ritual in gratitude for better manifestation results. Rituals are just one way to connect to your spiritual guides—find out more in my latest book, Angel Intuition.