Are You Ready For A Side Gig? Here's Everything You Need to Know

If your earnings goal is immediate and short term, a "plug-and-play" side gig might be exactly what you're looking for. A plug-and-play side gig allows you to "plug" into an online platform that serves up tasks, on-demand, in exchange for payment. Examples of plug-and-play side gigs include driving ride-share, delivering groceries, assembling furniture, dog walking, babysitting, logo design, and even renting out a room in your home.

It's also important to keep in mind that platform-based plug-and-play side gigs are not "get-rich-quick schemes." Instead, these side gigs satisfy an immediate need (earn cash quickly) and rarely have a long-term upside. As a result, if you're considering a plug-and-play side gig, it's a good idea to set modest goals for how much time you want to spend on this gig and how much money you want to make.

On the other hand, what if you'd like to go after a bigger dream? Like a slow-grow "sweat equity" side gig that has the potential to scale into a sustainable business and will allow you to leave your nine-to-five? If this sounds more like you, then start out by choosing an industry you're absolutely passionate about. Next, home in on your exceptional skills in this particular category (are you a phenomenal coder, a fantastic public speaker, an expert bargain shopper, or a project management genius?) and start mapping out a plan to get the work done.

In contrast to the plug and play side gig, sweat equity side gigs are more likely to possess a long term upside, and if done right, can absolutely make you a fortune. But it's important to realize that this kind of side gig does not offer instant gratification since you are essentially bootstrapping and growing your audience and customer base from scratch. In other words, your sweat equity side gig is allowing you to test the waters with the safety net of your 9-to-5 paycheck, without diving head-first into premature entrepreneurship.