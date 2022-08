This Emotional Coping Mechanism Is Super Common — But Can Be Very Unhealthy

Overcoming emotional detachment can't happen until you can identify your emotions. Tran advises to start off slow. It'll be a gradual process to embrace emotions previously seen as intolerable. "Just as trauma and neglect changes us, we can also change and grow from adverse experiences," he says. "Learn to identify sensations in the body when feelings arise, find words to feelings, learn healthy boundaries like how to say no, and [allow yourself] to be witnessed by someone who can offer validation when feeling a wide range of emotions."

Ziskind recommends working on self-care activities and self-love skills, which can help address emotional detachment and rebuild a strong relationship where it matters the most: with yourself. This can happen with yoga, painting, art therapy, and animal therapy. Leaning on these practices helps facilitate a connection to your sense of self and helps you grow conscious of the triggers that cause detachment in the first place. For insight into your emotional detachment, understanding these pain points is crucial so you can choose a healthier response that serves you better and increases vulnerability.

Once you're able to let in your emotions, Ziskind says the next step is to do a grounding technique to bring your mind and body back to the present moment. This can come in the form of positive affirmations such as I am safe in this moment. "Retraining your body and brain to feel safe in the world is a key part in healing trauma and becoming more emotionally connected to the world," she says.

Lastly, if you suffer from emotional detachment, you don't have to do it alone—after all, isolation is a hallmark of this behavior. Ziskind and Tran emphasize the importance of sharing your feelings with the people you trust such as your partner, family, friends, or a trauma-informed therapist. It'll help co-create fulfilling relationships where you both feel seen, heard, and understood.