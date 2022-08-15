This Emotional Coping Mechanism Is Super Common — But Can Be Very Unhealthy

Your co-worker cries about a draining day at work, but instead of feeling empathy, you feel a little uncomfortable being the shoulder they always cry on. Or maybe your partner still wants to process a recent fight, but you mentally check out whenever they vent to you.

It's not like you don't want to be there for them, but you sometimes find it tough to connect with others. It's not easy to access the inner workings of your emotional world—in those moments, you instead tend to shut down and disengage.

If these situations sound familiar, you may be experiencing emotional detachment.