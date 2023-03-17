9 Signs Of A Toxic Family & How It Can Affect You, From Therapists

According to both Nuñez and Zar, overcoming toxic dynamics within a family is ultimately going to come down to your own boundaries and how well you hold them. "You can do this as an adult in a way that you couldn't as a kid, and a lot of times within families that have been toxic our whole lives, we get stuck in that feeling we had as a little kid. It takes some work to recognize that you are an adult now and you can set boundaries," Zar explains.