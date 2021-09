This Defense Mechanism Comes Up In Arguments A Lot—And It's Pretty Toxic

If you're in a situation where it feels like someone is deflecting, Saltz says you can try to address the situation—but you'll want to use "I" statements, as opposed to "you" statements, as the latter will put them further on the defensive. For example, rather than saying, "You're deflecting" or "You're not listening to me," you would say, "I'm trying to talk to you about this because it's important to me that we're on the same page."

Once you've shared that you're hurt by their deflection, it's OK to give them some time to mull things over. After all, Saltz notes, in the heat of the moment is when a deflector will have the hardest time actually listening.

But if you give them time to think about their behavior and they're still not owning up, Saltz says, you can lead a horse to water, but you can't make them drink. Some people simply can't accept when they've done something wrong.

If deflection is a recurring issue in your relationship around areas that are non-negotiables, such as raising children or finances, Saltz says you have to recognize when your own boundaries are being crossed, and when to walk away.

Deflection within a relationship can only go on for so long before the problems fester, get worse, and create anger and frustration for the person who's on the receiving end, she adds. "It's not good for the person who's experiencing deflection, but it's also not great for the person who's doing the deflecting if they want to maintain that relationship."