This Defense Mechanism Comes Up In Arguments A Lot—And It's Pretty Toxic

If you're in a situation where it feels like someone is deflecting, Saltz says you can try to address the situation—but you'll want to use "I" statements, as opposed to "you" statements, as the latter will put them more on the defensive. For example, rather than saying, "You're deflecting" or "You're not listening to me," you would say, "I'm trying to talk to you about this because it's important to me that we're on the same page."