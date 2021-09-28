This Defense Mechanism Comes Up In Arguments A Lot—And It's Pretty Toxic

Deflection is a defense mechanism that involves redirecting focus, blame, or criticism from oneself onto another person, in an attempt to preserve one's self-image. This inclination toward shifting blame can be seen in anyone from young children to grown adults.

According to psychiatrist Gail Saltz M.D., people use deflection as way to get someone else "off course," so to speak, if they're being criticized and feel the need to defend themselves. Typically, they'll deflect onto the person calling them out, though they can also shift blame to an entirely separate person. (For example, a child getting scolded for making a mess might say, "Johnny started it.")

"The person who's doing the deflecting may or may not be using some denial themselves in defense of whatever's making them uncomfortable or anxious," Saltz notes. She adds that in some cases, the person is aware of what they've done "and very specifically, consciously, does not want to have to defend themselves, make a change, or deal with conflict."