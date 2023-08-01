Just because you are aware of their shortcomings or lack of abilities as a result of this condition, doesn't mean you have to keep citing that or making fun of it. For example, having dyspraxia means I am clumsy and sometimes get my shoelaces knotted up; that isn't something I mean to do or am proud of. But I have been mocked and "displayed" for that lack of common ability, and I often think to myself, "But I don't laugh at you for being unable to count." There is no need to fuel unkindness.