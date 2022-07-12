Is Someone Gaslighting You? 28 Ways To Spot This Form Of Manipulation

Hopefully, if you have been gaslighted, the aforementioned examples will help you get clarity on what's happening. As Spinelli tells mbg, "It's important to remember that if you are constantly experiencing confusion, guilt, shame, uncertainty, and self-doubt, you may be experiencing gaslighting in your life."

Once you've identified it, Spinelli suggests showing yourself self-compassion first and foremost, and reminding yourself that you are not at fault. She adds that seeking the insight of a mental health professional can also help you identify if you are a victim of gaslighting, as well as better understand and implement coping mechanisms, and ensure that you receive an objective view of your situation.

"When we have experienced gaslighting, we lose a sense of our own emotional barometer," Spinelli says. "Give yourself permission to feel your feelings."

Take one step a time in the process to disengage and set boundaries with the gaslighter, and surround yourself with people you trust who can validate your experience, she recommends.

As therapist Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW, previously told mbg, "When we reach out to our support system to share with them our reality; what is happening; what we know; and what we've seen, witnessed, and experienced; we are further integrating our truth into our minds."

Mancao also has a few helpful phrases you can keep in mind for handling gaslighting in the moment: