You’ve completed work on a project, and your coworker offered to turn in both of your assignments since she is meeting with the boss later anyway. That afternoon, the boss asks why she didn’t get your assignment, as it was due today. You tell her that your coworker said she would turn it in for you. Your coworker overhears you and says, “Don’t blame me for not getting your work done on time.”

Some people are just sabotagers —they live to see people fail. They mistakenly thinks that if you fail, they will look better by comparison. They don’t realize that one person failing at the office makes it harder for everyone else, including sabotager themselves. Sabotagers regularly use gaslighting to accomplish their goals: They will lie to your face (or to your boss) that they never said or did something and that you are known around the office for trying to get other people in trouble (a lie). You’ll the find that gaslighters often accuse other people of doing what they are doing. This is called projecting.