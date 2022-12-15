You could've sworn you logged out of your laptop an hour-and-a-half ago before you went to lunch. But some things on your desk have moved, and the last login was 30 minutes ago. You've been locked out of one of your social media accounts because it says you tried your password too many times. You tell your boss that you think someone logged on to your laptop and tried to access one of your social media accounts. Your boss responds, "You shouldn't be doing personal things on your laptop anyway." When you ask your boss if she saw anyone around your desk, she says, "Nope, not at all. You're just paranoid."