A Psychologist Explains 4 Texting Behaviors That Signal A Toxic Relationship

"If anything happened to you, what would I tell your parents?"

He was livid because I didn't want to have my location tracked. The same happened with refusing to hand my passwords over. It was a matter of personal space—I'd been using computers since I was 2, and my protective Singaporean parents had never asked for passwords. Why should 26-year-old me suddenly have to hand them over to someone?

But I caved eventually, worn down by his excuses—a nonsensical jumble of how they were for my own good coupled with assuaging his deep-seated paranoia. I had nothing to hide, I reasoned.

Except it was never enough. They were simply part of him widening his net of control and abuse.

That time in my life may be ancient history in my book, but technology is increasingly weaponized to abuse people in relationships. Some people in healthy relationships may elect to share email, social media accounts, and devices; I'm all for that. I also understand that some couples may have agreed-upon parameters around transparency within their relationship—some of us are a little more insecure, and the added transparency can be an easy way to alleviate some of one person's anxiousness.

But when your phone—or tech—is wielded to threaten, isolate, and confuse you, here's where it gets murky. You might lose your sense of self before long.