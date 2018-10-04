This Is Why Victims Of Gaslighting Stay — And How They Can Finally Break Free

Gaslighters will say that you, or people around them, are irrational and have things all wrong, when in reality they are avoiding having to explain themselves or take responsibility for their actions. For example, gaslighters will put their co-workers at risk by not following workplace safety guidelines. When they are confronted by superiors about these violations, they argue that no one really got hurt and that they are being unfairly targeted. Or gaslighting parents who are told by their child's teacher that it would be helpful if they would spend more time on reading at home will automatically blame the other parent for the child's issues with reading or blame the teacher or the school for bringing it up.