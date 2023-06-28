Empathy is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as "the ability to understand and share the feelings of another." As therapist Babita Spinelli, L.P., tells mindbodygreen, it involves putting yourself in someone else's shoes, imagining how they might feel, and experiencing a sense of resonance with their emotions.

"Empathy allows you to connect with others on an emotional level and recognize their perspectives, [such as] a parent feeling the disappointment or sadness of their child losing a game or struggling with a challenge," she explains.

And as licensed clinical psychologist Bruce L. Thiessen, Ph.D., previously told mindbodygreen, "When one expresses empathy, one draws upon personal experience in relating to another person in the midst of a similar experience or hardship," adding that an example of an empathetic statement might be, I also have recently lost a loved one and know what it feels like to experience that deep sense of sorrow and grief."

The caveat with empathy, however, is that it can quickly turn toxic when left unchecked. As one 2014 study on empathy published in the journal Current Biology1 explains, "In empathy, one feels with someone, but one does not confuse oneself with the other; that is, one still knows that the emotion one resonates with is the emotion of another. If this self–other distinction is not present, we speak of emotion contagion."

When emotion contagion happens, we can unwittingly take on the emotions of others—for better or worse. So if your coworker or partner is in a bad mood, you might start to feel that bad mood creep up on you too.

Examples of empathy: