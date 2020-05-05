Parts interacting with other parts, often in conflict with each other. This is the structure of most of our suffering: parts of the mind struggling with other parts. On the other hand, as a sense of wholeness increases, this inner division and conflict decreases, and suffering decreases as well.

In this common way of experiencing oneself (parts and more parts), it's all too easy to push away parts that feel vulnerable, embarrassing, "bad," or painful. It's as if the mind is a big house with many rooms, and some of them are locked up for fear of what's inside. As understandable as this is, it leads to problems.

We make ourselves numb to keep the doors bolted shut. But the more repression, the less vitality and passion. The more parts we exile, the less we know ourselves. The more we hide, the more we fear being found out.

Personally, by the time I got to college, it seemed like most of the rooms of my own mind were boarded up. Over the years, I've had to work on accepting all of myself. Through practicing what meditation teacher Tara Brach calls radical acceptance—including accepting yourself—you can reclaim every room in your mind while still acting appropriately. In fact, it is by opening up these rooms that you can best manage whatever they contain.