mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Meditation
3 Minutes To Mindfulness: A Quick Guided Meditation To Do Anytime

3 Minutes To Mindfulness: A Quick Guided Meditation To Do Anytime

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Woman reclined on couch listening to headphones

Guided Meditation to Sleep

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

November 17, 2020 — 2:03 AM

Transitions are difficult to navigate—and we're dealing with a lot of them right now. Between the changing seasons, the days getting shorter, the transition of leadership currently underway in the U.S., and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's no shortage of stressors these days.

Which is why it's so essential to make time for self-care, whatever that looks like for you. Whether you're short on time or a beginner to meditation, this quick guided mindfulness exercise by Jenn Tardif, the founder of 3rd Ritual, takes only three minutes, and it'll leave you feeling lighter, calmer, and more mindful as you continue your day.

In this meditation, Tardif encourages you to drop into your body, breathe deep, and let it go. With each breath, you'll release more and more tension, inviting kindness and compassion into your being.

Find a comfortable seat somewhere quiet, where you'll be undisturbed. Let's begin.

In times of stress and uncertainty, our greatest asset is often our ability to let go of things we can't control. When we practice mindfulness exercises and meditations, we condition the body and mind to release, let go of our stress, and cultivate our inner sense of peace—something we could all use more of right about now.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

"You're Too Sensitive" & Other Common Phrases Used By Gaslighting Parents

Abby Moore
"You're Too Sensitive" & Other Common Phrases Used By Gaslighting Parents
Spirituality

The Astrologers Have Spoken & This Week, We're In For A Fresh Perspective

The AstroTwins
The Astrologers Have Spoken & This Week, We're In For A Fresh Perspective
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Robin Berzin, M.D.
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Mental Health

How A Human Design Session Helped Me Uncover My Bipolar 2 Disorder

Talia Pollock
How A Human Design Session Helped Me Uncover My Bipolar 2 Disorder
Routines

I'm A Trainer & VP: Here's The 8-Minute Workout I Do To Sneak In Cardio

CJ Frogozo
I'm A Trainer & VP: Here's The 8-Minute Workout I Do To Sneak In Cardio
Integrative Health

Have A Pale Tongue? Here's What It Could Mean, From An Acupuncturist

Jason Wachob
Have A Pale Tongue? Here's What It Could Mean, From An Acupuncturist
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Renter? Homeowner? How You Can Support Clean Energy Either Way

Heather White
Renter? Homeowner? How You Can Support Clean Energy Either Way
Love

Intellectual Foreplay Is A Thing: 16 Ways To Turn On A Sapiosexual

Farrah Daniel
Intellectual Foreplay Is A Thing: 16 Ways To Turn On A Sapiosexual
Functional Food

This Underrated, Gut-Healthy Ancient Grain Deserves A Spot In Your Pantry

Eliza Sullivan
This Underrated, Gut-Healthy Ancient Grain Deserves A Spot In Your Pantry
Recipes

The Sides Are The Best Part: 26 Healthier Swaps For Classic Thanksgiving Recipes

Eliza Sullivan
The Sides Are The Best Part: 26 Healthier Swaps For Classic Thanksgiving Recipes
Beauty

One Weird Sign That You Should Be Taking Collagen (That You May Be Missing!)

Alexandra Engler
One Weird Sign That You Should Be Taking Collagen (That You May Be Missing!)
Home

This Tall & Tantalizing Houseplant Is Deceptively Easy To Care For

Emma Loewe
This Tall & Tantalizing Houseplant Is Deceptively Easy To Care For
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/3-minute-guided-meditation-to-work-through-times-of-transition

Your article and new folder have been saved!