3 Minutes To Mindfulness: A Quick Guided Meditation To Do Anytime
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Transitions are difficult to navigate—and we're dealing with a lot of them right now. Between the changing seasons, the days getting shorter, the transition of leadership currently underway in the U.S., and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's no shortage of stressors these days.
Which is why it's so essential to make time for self-care, whatever that looks like for you. Whether you're short on time or a beginner to meditation, this quick guided mindfulness exercise by Jenn Tardif, the founder of 3rd Ritual, takes only three minutes, and it'll leave you feeling lighter, calmer, and more mindful as you continue your day.
In this meditation, Tardif encourages you to drop into your body, breathe deep, and let it go. With each breath, you'll release more and more tension, inviting kindness and compassion into your being.
Find a comfortable seat somewhere quiet, where you'll be undisturbed. Let's begin.
In times of stress and uncertainty, our greatest asset is often our ability to let go of things we can't control. When we practice mindfulness exercises and meditations, we condition the body and mind to release, let go of our stress, and cultivate our inner sense of peace—something we could all use more of right about now.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.