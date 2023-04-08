Talkspace is an online therapy app aiming to make therapy more accessible and affordable than traditional routes. To get started, simply download the app and complete the questionnaire to provide basic information about yourself, your mental health history, and what you wish to get out of therapy. From there, the app’s algorithm matches you with a therapist to best meet your needs. The match process can take up to 48 hours— however, I was matched within just a couple hours.

Talkspace has three talk therapy plans to choose from: a messaging plan, messaging and video plan, and a messaging, video, and workshop plan. If you sign up for the messaging plan, you’ll be able to access your therapist through the private chat room as soon as you match. The same goes for the messaging and video plan, but if you wish to book a video call with them, the therapist might not have availability right away (in my experience, the earliest I could be seen over video was two days after signing up). The video plan includes four video sessions per month, and no matter which membership you have you can book additional sessions for $65 each.

In addition to talk therapy, Talkspace offers psychiatry for those seeking a diagnosis or prescription. This service is separate from the talk therapy plans and has an additional cost, with an equally simple enrollment process. You can either select psychiatry services upon your initial sign-up, or add these services to your existing plan through the private chat room.