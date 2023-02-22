ReGain strives to make therapy as convenient and easy as possible, prioritizing your unique preferences and needs. The brand does this through an in-depth intake process in which you’ll answer specific questions about your preferences, goals, and experience with therapy. From there, you’ll be matched with a licensed therapy who fits your needs.

The entire intake process takes around 10 to 20 minutes and includes questions about your age, marital status etc., as well as questions about why you’re seeking therapy, what topics you’d like your therapist to have experience with, and if there are any focus areas that interest you. If this sounds overwhelming, you’ll be happy to hear that the answers are multiple choice—and providing this information early on is a big part of what helps set you up for success with your matched therapist.

If you’re someone who wants support with conflict resolution or parenting, but you’d also like your therapist to be experienced in eating disorders, anxiety, or other mental health issues, for example, ReGain will strive to match you with a qualified therapist that fits these needs.

You can also indicate in the intake forms additional preferences for your therapist, including their gender, if you prefer an older therapist, someone who is Christian-based, someone who is non-religious, or an LGBTQ+ therapist. While there is not a prompt to request a specific race or ethnicity, there is a dedicated customer service team you can reach out to with this request.

After you’ve completed your intake, it can take anywhere between a few minutes to 48 hours for ReGain to match you with a therapist. And, to answer the question you’ve all been wondering: if you don’t feel the therapist you’ve matched with is a great fit upon reading their bio (or after you’ve had a session with them), you can simply ask to be matched with a new therapist. This is a huge benefit, as many platforms do not offer the option to change—and searching for a therapist can be very involved.