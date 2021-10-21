These 20 Conflict Resolution Skills Will Change Your Work & Love Life

The technical definition of conflict resolution is a process you use to find a peaceful solution to a dispute, according to Loren Margolis, MSW, CPC, founder of Training & Leadership Success. The human definition, however, is "the most effective and appropriate approach to resolve conflict that works well for you, the other person, your relationship, and the situation."

Learning conflict resolution skills is important to success at work and in life, says Margolis—but that doesn't mean it's easy for everyone.

"People even feel conflicted about the word 'conflict'! It evokes anxiety and fear, so they shy away from learning how to approach resolution," she notes.

Conflict resolution is also the glue that keeps relationships together successfully, says Alysha Jeney, MA, LMFT, a licensed relationship therapist and co-founder of The Modern Love Box.

No matter how much love two people have for each other, if they don't know how to effectively resolve conflicts, "they can easily deteriorate their relationship," Jeney tells mbg. "Conflict resolution serves as a place to build on trust, vulnerability, and clear up any misunderstandings, which all contribute to building more security within the relationship."