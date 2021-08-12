This study was conducted during lockdown, where couples were in closer quarters and potentially experiencing higher-than-normal stress levels. However, the researchers say this introspective strategy of writing from an objective, third-party standpoint can be helpful in mitigating most romantic conflicts, regardless of context.

“When people are asked to discuss relationship problems with their partner, there are elements of pride and ego that can get in the way of being objective,” Rodriguez explained. “While talking to a partner about why you might be wrong is really hard to do for many people, especially if it is a charged topic...the practice of doing it within yourself allows for the space to process in ways that might lead to more empathy, understanding and compromise.”

