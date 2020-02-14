If we don't learn how to address our grievances directly, they will inevitably make themselves known indirectly in more toxic forms. When we aren't willing to speak up—whether out of fear, self-doubt, or an impulse to please—it's impossible to heal issues in our relationships. At the same time, it's unhelpful to blurt out our grievances and accusations. Part of mindful communication is considering how to speak skillfully.

The way we broach an issue with our partner has a lot to do with whether the conversation will go well or go poorly.

A conversation is an interactive process. This means that if you want to share something big, whether expressing what a great day you've had or sharing your irritation with your partner, you need to take care to be "timely and kindly." If your partner feels either attacked or invisible right off the bat, the response will be to fight, flee, or freeze rather than being open to what you have to say. Assume the best intentions before diving into a list of grievances.

Here are six rules of "smart speaking" to help you initiate a conversation that will ensure the best outcome for both of you: