7 Questions To Ask Yourself Every Day For A Better Life

You will be amazed at how powerful questions can be in your life. Let's look at the following example: an individual is met with a particular challenge or problem, such as getting passed over for a promotion at work. He can ask a number of questions when in this situation. Questions many people may ask in this circumstance include: Why does this always happen to me? or, Why am I always so stupid?

Does the person who asks these questions get answers? Do the answers build self-esteem? Does the problem keep reappearing? A higher-quality question would be, This is a very interesting situation, what do I need to learn so that it never happens again? or, What can I do to make this situation better?

Whatever the question, your mind will come up with an answer. That's why asking better questions can have such an amazing impact on your life. When the mind is searching for answers to powerful, transformative questions, it's reprogramming your subconscious into believing you have an abundance of energy. Unless there is a physiological reason for the fatigue, such as anemia, chronic fatigue syndrome, or some serious disease, it won't take long before your subconscious mirrors the energy you've generated.

If you want more energy, excitement or happiness in your life, simply ask yourself the following questions on a consistent basis: