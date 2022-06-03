If you don’t contain your time, then your events and responsibilities tend to spill over. Some people have no idea what respecting each others’ time is, and if you don’t teach them that it means something to you, then you cannot really blame them. Meanwhile, your resentment builds. The frazzled rush between events because you couldn’t say no or leave on time, the frenetic feeling in your head, and the constant apologizing gets tiring. It’s a compound interest on lost time that you pay.

Of course, this is something that everyone can technically tolerate—similar to stress, overwhelm, and suboptimal health—but why not choose a better way out instead of feeling like a Time Martyr and running on empty?

Yes, you could have been raised to say yes to everyone, and did not know how to say no, much less that you have permission to say no. And yes, sometimes it’s only that daily five minutes, or weekly two hours. But the time-energy relationship is disproportionate. If you’re dreading that phone call before, rolling your eyes during (and judging yourself for doing so), exhausted and ruminating after—then five minutes is hardly just five minutes.

Just because there is that blank slot in your calendar doesn’t mean it needs to be filled. Your time isn’t a Grab What You Want Buffet on the sidewalk for anyone’s taking. As psychotherapist Terri Cole once mulled, what if the burnout epidemic is really a bad boundaries epidemic?