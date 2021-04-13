Humans have physical bodies, and they also have energy bodies. Empaths are people with very sensitive and receptive energy bodies. As such, they tend to pick up on the energies and emotions of other people, groups of people, and collective cultural energy.

The whole world has been going through big shifts and transitions in this new decade, and there has also been a lot of collective trauma. While compassionate empaths want to be of service to others and stay informed about what's going on in the world, they also need to take extra good care of their own energy field to stay balanced during these intense times. The following tips should help!

Before you dive in, you can practice using your naturally strong empath intuition to decide which energy-balancing suggestion might help you most now. Ask your intuition for a number between 1 and 9, either in words, pictures, or thoughts. You can also feel into each number and see which one has the strongest energy for you now: