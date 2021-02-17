 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Emma Mildon
Written by Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on February 17, 2021

If you're in need of some serious holistic wisdom but can’t quite afford a life coach, these spiritual reads can serve as your levitating self-helper. They're my top picks for every type of spirit seeker—be it the yogi, the New Age hippie, the sassy soul sister, or the mainstream modern mystic.

Add one (or all!) of them to your shelves to soak up the mystical goodness from their pages.

The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Photo by Amazon

Eckhart Tolle went from being homeless to being a best-selling author and global public authority on mindfulness and spirituality. He walks you through his transformation and shares his tips on living in the present and understanding the power of right now. This is great guidebook for those looking to start a journey toward spiritual enlightenment.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Aim True: Love Your Body, Eat Without Fear, Nourish Your Spirit, Discover True Balance!

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Photo by Amazon

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(379)
sleep support+

Yo yogini! Looking for a go-to guide that covers everything from meditation, healthy food, and even natural beauty remedies? Aim True has got your back, with tons of information on everything from yoga and meditation poses to healthier evening meals. This book will help you take the holistic lifestyle off your yoga mat and into the rest of your routine.

The Alchemist

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Photo by Amazon

A combination of magic, mysticism, wisdom, and wonder, The Alchemist has become a modern classic, selling millions of copies around the world and transforming the lives of countless readers across generations. One shepherd’s quest to unearth treasure will set your heart on fire and move you to follow your dreams.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The Soul Searcher's Handbook: A Modern Girl's Guide to the New Age World

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Photo by Amazon

I'm known as the Spiritual PA and, call me biased, but I fancy my book a go-to guide to all things spirituality. Consider it an encyclopedia for the modern mystic. It'll leave you exploring crystals, trying out yoga, adding meditation to your day, and proudly acknowledging your newly opened heart chakra.

The Secret

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Photo by Amazon

Get ready to manifest some big, bold, bright, beautiful dreams into reality. The Secret will make you look at life with a can-do attitude that can help transform your relationships, your career, and your direction.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The Desire Map: A Guide to Creating Goals With Soul

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Photo by Amazon

Imagine if life came with a road map leading to success, complete with shortcuts and life hacks. This soul-satisfying guidebook is pretty much it. With straight-up, practical exercises that give you the tools you need to live your most unapologetically passionate, satisfying life, it will help you manifest the year you desire.

The Celestine Prophecy: An Adventure

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Photo by Amazon

This book is a perfect escape. It goes deep into the jungle to help readers see every day as a journey, a mission, and an opportunity to discover something new.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Anatomy of Spirit: The Seven Stages of Power and Healing

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Photo by Amazon

Tap into a deeper understanding of illness and emotional trauma. By teaching you to see your body and spirit in a new way, Anatomy of the Spirit provides you with the tools for spiritual maturity and physical wholeness.

Adventures for Your Soul: 21 Ways to Transform Your Habits and Reach Your Full Potential

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Photo by Amazon

Leave it to Shannon Kaiser to help you reach your full potential. This fun, interactive, practical read walks you through 21 ways to create positive habits. If your soul is craving some adventure and is in desperate need of a breakthrough, you need to pick up a copy.

Next stop? Your innermost desires ...

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Many Lives, Many Masters: The True Story of a Prominent Psychiatrist, His Young Patient, and the Past-Life Therapy That Changed Both Their Lives

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Photo by Amazon

Curious about all things life, life after death, and even past life? This best-selling tale of psychotherapist Brian Weiss, M.D. is an account of an accidental past-life regression. It will leave you curious about all things space and time, and it's a must-read for anyone skeptical about the spaces between this life and the next.

Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming to provide fun spiritual wisdom...
Read More
More from the author:
Why You Dream & How To Interpret Your Dreams On A Deeper Level
Check out The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation
Learn how to really interpret your dreams with Emma Mildon's newest class.
LEARN MORE
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
$39.99

Crystals 101

With Emma Mildon
Crystals 101
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/spiritual-mystical-books

Your article and new folder have been saved!