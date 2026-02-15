These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Feel The New Moon Solar Eclipse The Most
It's almost time for February's new moon in Aquarius, and while you might think this is a moment for bold inspiration and intention setting, this new moon also brings a solar eclipse along with it.
This could get intense, as innovative Aquarius asks us to dream big, but the eclipse throws in curveballs and unexpected surprises. The new moon will be exact on Tuesday, February 17, at 7:01 a.m. EST, and we're all sure to feel its effects, but these three zodiac signs can expect to be impacted the most.
Note: Be sure to check for your sun and rising sign.
Aquarius
We've almost made it through your birthday season, Aquarius, and this is your new moon. It's amping up the volume in your first house of self and identity, so you'll probably feel like you're entering a brand new chapter right now.
Of course, this time of year always feels like a big reset for you, between your birthday, the relatively new calendar year, and even the Lunar New Year. But with the eclipse at play this time around, you could have even bigger realizations and revelations.
Ultimately, you'll want to spend a good amount of time reflecting around this new moon solar eclipse. Consider all you've been through and the ways you've grown over the past year, and get clear on what you'd like to see happen over the next six months (leading up to the Aquarius full moon over the summer).
Leo
Feeling romantic, Leo? With the new moon solar eclipse in your opposite sign of Aquarius, that means it's activating your seventh house of partnerships and long-term commitments. Your relationships, as such, are under a spotlight right now—and keep in mind that this could include business partnerships as well.
Eclipses are known for shaking things up in a big way, often causing unexpected encounters or twists of fate, as well as bringing revelations and realizations. You could have realizations around your relationships right now for better or worse, but you also have an opportunity to liven things up in a new way.
If you're single, for instance, you could meet someone you wouldn't normally consider under this moon. Or if you're already partnered up, this is an excellent time to reignite the spark or change patterns that haven't been working.
Scorpio
How are things on the home front, Scorpio? With the new moon in independent Aquarius, it's bringing some much-needed attention to your fourth house of family, home, and roots. And with the eclipse at play, you could have some unexpected developments at home, whether with your family or pertaining to your actual living arrangements.
This could look like refreshing your space (i.e. reorganizing, redecorating, or even moving house altogether), but you could also have liberating or future-oriented conversations with those you share your home with. Whatever should come up, trust that you're being called to look at things more closely in order to find clarity.
You're ultimately being asked to bring more of that Aquarian independence and innovation into your home. Eclipses do, after all, have a way of forcing our hand, so don't be surprised if you're left with no other option.
The takeaway
Aquarius comes with eccentric, innovative, and avant garde energy that could have us all setting our sights a bit higher, no matter our zodiac sign. But for Aquarians themselves, as well as Leo and Scorpio, this will likely be an especially significant new moon solar eclipse.