5 Ways To Ring In Aries Season (AKA Your Astrological New Year)

Anger is a touchstone emotion during Aries season, one that may flare up unexpectedly. No one wants to be the rager in the room. It’s important to tune in to your temper during this zodiac season. Stuffing down anger is often the very thing that causes it to flare up and combust—or leave you feeling listless and depressed.

Noticing what enrages you, on the other hand, is crucial to setting boundaries, something that the zodiac’s Ram encourages in the name of self-preservation!

Tune in: What (or who) has been getting under your skin? Make a mental note about it, then find a neutral third party with whom you can process the feelings. What you don't want to do, however, is reactively fire off a text about your feelings or pick up the phone to tell someone off. The impetuous vibes of Aries season can lead you to burn bridges or create a regrettable mess that takes years (and tears) to clean up.

Do a little excavating to figure out what’s shortening your fuse. You may discover that the missing link lies in your communication. Perhaps you haven’t been articulating your needs or making clear requests. Or, maybe it is indeed time to walk away. Using your anger as a tool instead of a weapon, you can learn to ask for support in new ways. Or, it can help you make a graceful exit from situations that are no longer serving you.