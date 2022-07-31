In the early 1990s, entrepreneur Gary Kremen started Match.com in San Francisco as a digital version of classified personal ads. In fact, this idea was inspired by his own dating perils, as he struggled to find his own partner from newspaper ads, which were the norm back then. Since then, the online dating service has only grown in popularity and is now part of Match Group, INC., which also owns other dating services like Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and many others.

Currently over 39 million people use Match.com, with a majority of members being ages 30 to 49 years old. However, per a 2018 report, the site's fastest growing demographic is the 50+ age group, and 59% of Match.com users are single parents using the site to find love. And according to a 2019 report from PC Mag, Match.com is supposedly the most popular dating app in 17 states across the U.S.

These statistics all make sense and align closely with Match’s mission to be different in an “industry full of superficial games and detached behaviors,” as the website states. From my experience on the app, people seem less into hookups, and I didn’t receive any crude or hookup-y opening messages (compared to when I use Tinder, for example). People’s profiles are generally pretty detailed, suggesting that the users here are looking for something more serious than what a simple swipe on Tinder might provide. In that way, Match slows down the online dating experience from just quickly swiping to actually seeing who these people are.