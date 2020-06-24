Despite only becoming a term in the early 2000s, ghosting has always been a frequent occurrence in the dating world. The term has gained popularity over time with the increasing presence of online dating and dating apps. According to Merriam-Webster, ghosting is "the act or practice of abruptly cutting off all contact with someone (such as a former romantic partner) by no longer accepting or responding to phone calls, instant messages, etc."

Since ghosting doesn't come with an explanation, it's easy to feel insecure and isolated when on the receiving end. However, being ghosted is an incredibly common side-effect of dating. A 2016 survey from PlentyOfFish reveals that almost 80 percent of single millennials between the ages of 18 to 33 have been ghosted while dating. The abruptness of ghosting can give off the false impression that it's a clean break, but it's actually a pretty messy one that tends to leave singles confused and wary of putting themselves out there again. Although ghosting is never the right way to go about breaking up with someone, the reasons for doing it can be complicated.