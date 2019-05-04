3 Positive Ways To Respond When You've Been Ghosted

There is a curious phenomenon alive today in the world of modern dating. You can have an amazing time with someone across multiple dates, delighting in your undeniable connection, maybe even making more plans, and then suddenly, poof! The calls stop coming, the texts and emails go unanswered, and the object of your affection has become, well, a ghost. There are no two ways about it: Getting "ghosted" is absolutely awful.

A recent survey from the dating site Plenty of Fish found that nearly 80 percent of users on their site between the ages of 18 and 33 report having been ghosted at least once. No one, regardless of gender, status, or age, is immune. A simple Google search for "ghosting" brings up articles spanning Fortune, the New York Times, AARP magazine, Men's Health, and even Business Insider. For a term that only dates back to 2014, the percentages of those who report experiencing ghosting are shockingly high, and the emotional cost is even higher.

It is OK, of course, for relationships to fizzle and for friendships to end, but the way to let go of these things matters, and this trend of disappearing is something that I find incomprehensible. That said, I also believe that every challenge presents an opportunity for growth, and when it comes to being ghosted, there is a bright side. If a recent experience of getting ghosted has you in despair, here are three positive ways you can respond to this less-than-desirable situation: