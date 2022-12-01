If they still care about investing in your relationship, their response will tell you everything you need to know: "Maybe something is going on that it would be helpful for you to know about," Tubbs says. "If it's a legitimate concern and they are interested in you, they will apologize, and things will go back to how they were, or they will apologize and [they] will set new expectations for you so that you aren't left hanging (i.e., 'I can't text during the day anymore because we have a new meeting schedule, but I'll hit you up after work'). They'll also follow through with those expectations."