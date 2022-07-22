9 Signs Your Relationship Is Ready For Marriage — Plus, 9 Red Flags To Watch For

A proposal is more than just a big gesture or a milestone to check off your list. A proposal represents a commitment—a commitment to share life with this person, day after day, through the stresses and boredom of daily life, long after the high of saying yes and then saying "I do" passes. It's a commitment to supporting their dreams and well-being with the same gusto that you put into your own and tying your future to theirs. It's important to go into this decision with clear eyes, a lot of shared experiences under your belt as a couple, and much clarity and conversation before anyone ever actually gets down on one knee.