mbg Contributor

Ilene Smith, M.A., is a somatic experiencing practitioner and author of Moving Beyond Trauma: The Roadmap to Healing from Your Past and Living with Ease and Vitality. She has a master's degree in Exercise Physiology from New York University and a master's degree in Mental Health Counseling from Argosy University. She has also completed the three-year training program at the Somatic Experiencing Institute, and her writing on psychology and wellness has appeared on Spirituality and Health, PsychCentral, and Brooke Burke’s ModernMom.

Smith's work helps clients resolve trauma and develop a deeper sense of personal safety and capacity for resilience and joy. She offers workshops on trauma healing online and worldwide.