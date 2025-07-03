Do You Set Boundaries Or Barriers? Here's Why The Difference Matters

When a client of mine named Amanda came to me in distress about her mother-in-law coming over and cleaning her house unsolicited, she was defensive and filled with shame. "I feel my mother-in-law is judging my domestic capabilities," she said. "What gives her the right to come to my house and take over?" I shared with Amanda that it was her responsibility to say no if she felt that this was a violation of a boundary. While Amanda was scared to set a boundary with her mother-in-law because she feared her reaction and hurting her feelings, she reported back to me feeling empowered by her action.