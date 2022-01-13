For example, Long keeps a bag of frozen broccoli in her office fridge. On days when she needs an extra-filling snack, she will heat up the veggies, then top them with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and a drizzle of olive oil. "That's a great snack, and it's really delicious," she says. To elevate the snack even further, you could also sprinkle a greens powder on top—mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+, for example, contains a blend of hard-to-get sea vegetables, dark leafy greens, herbs, and root vegetables that punch up the fiber of any meal and help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.* Especially if you’re in a time crunch, this greens powder is an extra-easy way to pack a variety of veggie, fruit, and fiber nourishment into your hearty snacks.

As for Bock’s healthy creation? “If I'm hungry and need an extra hit [of protein], I'll make a little lettuce wrap with a piece of chicken and some avocado,” she says. It's not a quintessential "snack food" like your traditional protein bar, and it's not a full-on meal—but it has enough protein and healthy fats to keep her feeling energized. “It's just something that will keep me going so I don't get to the shaky, panicky state,” she notes (also known as the blood sugar roller coaster). And of course, you could sprinkle organic veggies+ over the lettuce wraps for even more fiber and essential nutrients.