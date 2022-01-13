 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
A Supermodel & Entrepreneur's Go-To Snacks For Fuel & Blood Sugar Balance

A Supermodel & Entrepreneur's Go-To Snacks For Fuel & Blood Sugar Balance

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This Is A Swimsuit Supermodel's Go-To Snack For Fuel & Blood Sugar Balance

Image by mbg Creative / Contributor

January 13, 2022 — 10:03 AM

It’s a question Kate Bock receives time and again: How do you stay fueled and energized throughout a busy day? The supermodel and entrepreneur’s eating schedule can vary quite a bit, depending on photo shoots, meetings, events, and travel plans, and those dreaded hunger pangs are not fun, even less so during a jam-packed day. 

That said, Bock has acquired some handy tricks to help her stay satiated. Her go-to tip? Bring satisfying snacks. In our new video series, Expert Insights, Bock discusses some of her favorite concoctions with Harvard- and Yale-trained ER doctor and founder of The TrueveLab Darria Long, M.D. See below for her staples for all-day energy. 

Bock’s favorite snacks for all-day energy. 

For a simple, no-fuss snack, Bock relies on nut butter. “I always have these little almond butter packs with me,” she says. “They’re in every purse for flights, days in the car, or walking around the city.” Almonds make a wonderful snack, as they boast a fair share of protein and healthy fats, but Long also recommends Bock adds some fiber to the mix, if she can—an apple, slices of papaya, or some chopped peppers, for example. Fiber, protein, and healthy fats are the nutrient trifecta for a satisfying snack: "If you mix those three nutrients together, you will feel full longer, which is what you need to maintain even blood sugar and energy during the day," Long notes. 

Almond butter packs and sliced veggies make a superb grab-and-go snack for busy days; but when they do have more time to prepare, both Bock and Long lean on a few more creative recipes. Remember: "A snack doesn't have to be a 'snack food,'" notes Long. 

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

31 powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(35)
organic veggies+

For example, Long keeps a bag of frozen broccoli in her office fridge. On days when she needs an extra-filling snack, she will heat up the veggies, then top them with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and a drizzle of olive oil. "That's a great snack, and it's really delicious," she says. To elevate the snack even further, you could also sprinkle a greens powder on top—mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+, for example, contains a blend of hard-to-get sea vegetables, dark leafy greens, herbs, and root vegetables that punch up the fiber of any meal and help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.* Especially if you’re in a time crunch, this greens powder is an extra-easy way to pack a variety of veggie, fruit, and fiber nourishment into your hearty snacks.

As for Bock’s healthy creation? “If I'm hungry and need an extra hit [of protein], I'll make a little lettuce wrap with a piece of chicken and some avocado,” she says. It's not a quintessential "snack food" like your traditional protein bar, and it's not a full-on meal—but it has enough protein and healthy fats to keep her feeling energized. “It's just something that will keep me going so I don't get to the shaky, panicky state,” she notes (also known as the blood sugar roller coaster). And of course, you could sprinkle organic veggies+ over the lettuce wraps for even more fiber and essential nutrients.

Advertisement

The takeaway.

In order to stay full and satisfied throughout the day, it’s important to reach for snacks that have a healthy mix of fiber, protein, and healthy fats. It's quite literally the expert-approved recipe for blood sugar balance.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(35)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

31 powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

31 powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(35)
organic veggies+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Is This Famous Skin Care Ingredient The Secret To Plump, Soft Lips?

Alexandra Engler
Is This Famous Skin Care Ingredient The Secret To Plump, Soft Lips?
Home

This German Homestead Is A Nature Lover's Dream: Let's Take A Tour

Emma Loewe
This German Homestead Is A Nature Lover's Dream: Let's Take A Tour
Integrative Health

No Matter How Stressful My Day, This Supplement Calms Me Down At Night*

Caroline Jordan
No Matter How Stressful My Day, This Supplement Calms Me Down At Night*
Integrative Health

Which Is The Superior Supplement: Fish Oil Or Omega-3?

Morgan Chamberlain
Which Is The Superior Supplement: Fish Oil Or Omega-3?
Nature

5 Ways To Get Outside More This Winter (For The Sake Of Your Mental Health)

Emma Loewe
5 Ways To Get Outside More This Winter (For The Sake Of Your Mental Health)
Integrative Health

I Reversed People's Biological Age By 3 Years, Thanks To These Epinutrients

Jason Wachob
I Reversed People's Biological Age By 3 Years, Thanks To These Epinutrients
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

How Mercury Retrograde Impacts Sleep, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
How Mercury Retrograde Impacts Sleep, In Case You're Curious
Integrative Health

If This One System Doesn't Improve, Our Health (& The Planet's) May Suffer

Rachel Drori
If This One System Doesn't Improve, Our Health (& The Planet's) May Suffer
Sex

I'm A Sex Therapist: Look Out For These 9 Signs Of An Unsatisfying Sex Life

Rachel Wright, LMFT
I'm A Sex Therapist: Look Out For These 9 Signs Of An Unsatisfying Sex Life
Recipes

This Gut Expert's Smoothie Keeps You Full & Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Jamie Schneider
This Gut Expert's Smoothie Keeps You Full & Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Beauty

The Only Tip You'll Ever Need To Expertly & Easily Apply Top Eyeliner

Jamie Schneider
The Only Tip You'll Ever Need To Expertly & Easily Apply Top Eyeliner
Functional Food

How To Personalize Your Diet Like A Dietitian: 7 Strategic Steps

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
How To Personalize Your Diet Like A Dietitian: 7 Strategic Steps
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/supermodels-go-to-snacks-for-fuel-and-blood-sugar-balance
organic veggies+

31 powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!