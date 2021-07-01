If you’re going to choose an alternative flour, Lustig recommends you find one with fiber. “Almond flour has a lot more fat in it and also has a little bit of fiber,” he notes. “And it is still gluten-free, so that's probably a better choice than most [flours].”

As integrative and functional dietitian Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN, once told us about the best gluten-free flours for baking, almonds are less starchy than other gluten alternatives and contain a higher percentage of monounsaturated fat and protein—which makes the flour a good option for those following a low-carb or keto diet.

That’s not to say you can’t choose one of the other (many!) alternative flours on the market—just make sure you select one with fiber that doesn’t have too many refined carbs, says Lustig. “The ones that are lowest in fiber are going to be your worst choices,” he notes. Fiber, after all, helps stabilize your blood sugar response and ultimately keeps you fuller for longer—so why not add a fiber-rich nutty alternative to all your baking goodies?

Perhaps this goes without saying, but you should steer clear of this flour if you have a nut allergy—opt for other fiber-filled options like amaranth, banana, or buckwheat flour.