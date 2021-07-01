mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
I'm An MD & This Is My Favorite Healthy Flour Alternative (In Case You're Curious)

I'm An MD & This Is My Favorite Healthy Flour Alternative (In Case You're Curious)

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Looking Down On Sun Lit Baking Ingredients

Image by Lucas Saugen / Stocksy

July 1, 2021 — 21:09 PM

Alternative flours are a popular pantry staple, whether you have a food sensitivity (like a gluten intolerance) or you’re simply enamored with all the creative methods for gluten-free baking. Chickpea flour, coconut flour, cassava flour—the market is practically exploding with healthy options. 

Functional Nutrition Coaching

with Multiple Instructors
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Although, navigating the alternative baking aisle can become overwhelming: Are some flours healthier than others? And how does each change the flavor profile of your pastry, loaf, pancake, et al? 

The answer, it turns out, may require a bit of a deeper dive; however, neuroendocrinologist and New York Times bestselling author Robert Lustig, M.D., offers his personal favorite flour-alternative on the mindbodygreen podcast. Below, he breaks down his affinity for almond flour. 

Advertisement

Why this MD loves almond flour. 

If you’re going to choose an alternative flour, Lustig recommends you find one with fiber. “Almond flour has a lot more fat in it and also has a little bit of fiber,” he notes. “And it is still gluten-free, so that's probably a better choice than most [flours].” 

As integrative and functional dietitian Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN, once told us about the best gluten-free flours for baking, almonds are less starchy than other gluten alternatives and contain a higher percentage of monounsaturated fat and protein—which makes the flour a good option for those following a low-carb or keto diet.

That’s not to say you can’t choose one of the other (many!) alternative flours on the market—just make sure you select one with fiber that doesn’t have too many refined carbs, says Lustig. “The ones that are lowest in fiber are going to be your worst choices,” he notes. Fiber, after all, helps stabilize your blood sugar response and ultimately keeps you fuller for longer—so why not add a fiber-rich nutty alternative to all your baking goodies? 

Perhaps this goes without saying, but you should steer clear of this flour if you have a nut allergy—opt for other fiber-filled options like amaranth, banana, or buckwheat flour.

The takeaway. 

If you’re overwhelmed by all the alternative flour choices on the market, you’re certainly not alone. To make the choice a bit easier, Lustig recommends you stock your shelves with fiber-rich staples—like, say, almond flour. 

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Recipes

The Fool-Proof Plant-Based Burger That Will Wow At Any Weekend BBQ

Eliza Sullivan
The Fool-Proof Plant-Based Burger That Will Wow At Any Weekend BBQ
Functional Food

Just In: Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan
Just In: Postmenopausal Women May Benefit From Eating Chocolate For Breakfast
Spirituality

Get A Quick Energy Read On Summer With This 7-Card Tarot Spread

Sarah Regan
Get A Quick Energy Read On Summer With This 7-Card Tarot Spread
Recipes

The Genius Hydration-Boosting Ingredient To Add To Healthy Homemade Ice Pops

Eliza Sullivan
The Genius Hydration-Boosting Ingredient To Add To Healthy Homemade Ice Pops
Friendships

Worried You Might Have A Fake Friend? 15 Signs To Watch Out For

Sarah Regan
Worried You Might Have A Fake Friend? 15 Signs To Watch Out For
Home

The Next-Level Cleaner Every Pet Owner Should Have On Their Radar

Alex Shea
The Next-Level Cleaner Every Pet Owner Should Have On Their Radar
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

5 Places In Your Home A Toxin Expert Wants You To Clean This Summer

Tonya Harris, M.S.
5 Places In Your Home A Toxin Expert Wants You To Clean This Summer
Beauty

Gray Hair Has A Coarser Texture — This One Trick Can Keep The Strands Soft

Jamie Schneider
Gray Hair Has A Coarser Texture — This One Trick Can Keep The Strands Soft
Spirituality

This July Will Start All Sorts Of Fireworks, According To Astrologers

The AstroTwins
This July Will Start All Sorts Of Fireworks, According To Astrologers
Spirituality

Mercury Retrograde May Be Over — But Its Shadow Period Is Just Starting

Sarah Regan
Mercury Retrograde May Be Over — But Its Shadow Period Is Just Starting
Integrative Health

The 5 Best At-Home Infrared Saunas, According To Functional Medicine Experts

Abby Moore
The 5 Best At-Home Infrared Saunas, According To Functional Medicine Experts
Personal Growth

What This Psychologist Wants You To Consider Before Jumping Into A New Relationship

Inger Burnett-Zeigler, Ph.D.
What This Psychologist Wants You To Consider Before Jumping Into A New Relationship
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-this-md-loves-almond-flour

Your article and new folder have been saved!