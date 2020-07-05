mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Food Trends

What Exactly Is Banana Flour & How Do You Use It?

Andrea Jordan
Contributing writer By Andrea Jordan
Contributing writer
Andrea Jordan is a beauty and lifestyle freelance writer covering topics from hair and skincare to family and home. She received her bachelor's in Magazine Journalism from Temple University and you can find her work at top publications like InStyle, PopSugar, StyleCaster, Business Insider, PureWow and OprahMag.
Bananas

Image by iStock

July 5, 2020 — 11:23 AM

Whether you're eating gluten-free, keto, paleo, or just looking for better-for-you food options, chances are you've come across some interesting flour substitutes that promise to deliver more nutrition than traditional all-purpose (AP) flour. Almond and coconut are among the most popular alternatives, and there's also rice, oat, and rye, to name a few others. However, the newest addition is a little more unexpected. Enter: Banana flour.

Unlike AP flour that's ground from wheat, banana flour is made from, well, bananas. It's gluten-free, paleo-friendly, and made from a fruit, so it's certainly unique. Experts share info on banana flour, where it comes from, and how to use it.

What is banana flour?

To no surprise, banana flour is made from bananas. "It's made from green, unripe bananas that are collected, peeled, cooked, and ground into a fine powder," says accredited dietitian and nutritionist, Rebecca Gawthorne, APD, A.N. "The flour is mildly sweet in flavor and light in texture so it can be substituted for all-purpose flour in nearly all recipes." And since the flour is naturally sweet, it's a great go-to for baking. 

Advertisement

Is banana flour good for you?

Since the flour itself is made from bananas, you'll reap the same benefits you'd get from eating a banana in whole form. "Banana flour is mostly made of carbohydrates, but it also provides some fiber and protein, as well as zero grams of fat," says registered dietitian Mia Syn, RDN. "It's also a great source of potassium, which is important for heart and muscle health."

Because it features green, unripe bananas, the flour is also a resistant starch, which "acts as a prebiotic to help feed the good bacteria in our gut and thus support gut health," explains Syn. And even though bananas are naturally sweet, you don't have to worry about blood sugar spikes, thanks to the low glycemic index.

Another plus is banana flour helps mitigate some food waste. "It's a more sustainable option since it's made from bananas that are damaged or don't look nice," says Gawthorne.

As for how it compares to other flour alternatives, it really depends on what you're looking for. "It's naturally gluten- and nut-free and adds more nutrition to your recipes," says Syn, so it's a great substitute for anyone with certain dietary restrictions. Other flour alternatives, like almond flour, are higher in protein—but banana flour offers more potassium and gut support.

What do you use banana flour for?

First off: Does banana flour taste like bananas? In short, the answer is no. Since banana flour is made from green bananas, the taste of sweet ripe bananas doesn't come through. It may add a slight sweetness, but it likely won't be too noticeable.

It's also fairly seamless to substitute banana flour for AP flour. "It's very versatile and can be used in all different recipes, not just baking," Gawthorne says. For a simple swap, she suggests using the ration of one cup AP flour to three-quarters cup banana flour. This is due to the higher starch content. "And if you need to make it rise, add two teaspoons of baking powder to one cup of the banana flour." TBH, it sounds like classic banana bread is about to get way better. 

"Besides baking, you can use banana flour as a thickening agent in soups, stews, and even smoothies," says Syn. To do so, start with one tablespoon and gradually build from there.

One thing to keep in mind when cooking with banana flour is, due to the high starch content, it absorbs more liquid than other flours. So, if you're looking for something to be light, airy, and fluffy, you'll want to choose another option for optimal results.

Advertisement

Bottom line.

Banana flour is a great flour alternative if you're looking for a gluten- and nut-free option. Although it's not as healthy as eating a whole banana, you'll reap similar nutrients, including extra potassium and fiber. And since you can use it in any recipe that you please, there are really no limits when it comes to adding the fruity flour to your dishes.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Andrea Jordan
Andrea Jordan Contributing writer
Andrea Jordan is a beauty and lifestyle freelance writer covering topics from hair and skincare to family and home. She received her bachelor's in Magazine Journalism from Temple...

More On This Topic

Recipes

A Pair Of Herby Homemade Salad Dressings To Make All Summer Long

Eliza Sullivan
A Pair Of Herby Homemade Salad Dressings To Make All Summer Long
Recipes

Try This Low-Sugar Chocolate Collagen Frappe (It's Good For Skin, Too)

Lauren Koffler, M.S., R.D., CDN
Try This Low-Sugar Chocolate Collagen Frappe (It's Good For Skin, Too)
$39.99

The 14-Day Plant-Based Challenge

With Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
The 14-Day Plant-Based Challenge
Social Good

19 Black-Owned Coffee Brands & Roasters You Can Order From Online

Eliza Sullivan
19 Black-Owned Coffee Brands & Roasters You Can Order From Online
Mental Health

Stressed Out? mbg Made A Supplement To Help Stabilize Your Mood

Emma Loewe
Stressed Out? mbg Made A Supplement To Help Stabilize Your Mood
Parenting

Are You A Snowplow Parent? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Alexandra Engler
Are You A Snowplow Parent? Here's Everything You Need To Know
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Mercury Retro Ends This Week — But Another Retrograde Starts

The AstroTwins
Mercury Retro Ends This Week — But Another Retrograde Starts
Social Good

Meet The Founder Helping Black Communities Heal Using Breathwork

Emma Loewe
Meet The Founder Helping Black Communities Heal Using Breathwork
Beauty

This Multipurpose Makeup Hack Replicates Light & Dewy Highlighter

Jamie Schneider
This Multipurpose Makeup Hack Replicates Light & Dewy Highlighter
Recipes

Upgrade Your Fruit Salad With This Grilled Watermelon & Pineapple Recipe

Ed Harris
Upgrade Your Fruit Salad With This Grilled Watermelon & Pineapple Recipe
Recipes

These 3 Cooling Ayurvedic Drinks Also Support Healthy Digestion

Ananta Ripa Ajmera
These 3 Cooling Ayurvedic Drinks Also Support Healthy Digestion
Spirituality

6 Ways To Harness Tonight's Capricorn Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Harness Tonight's Capricorn Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/banana-flour

Your article and new folder have been saved!