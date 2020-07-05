Since the flour itself is made from bananas, you'll reap the same benefits you'd get from eating a banana in whole form. "Banana flour is mostly made of carbohydrates, but it also provides some fiber and protein, as well as zero grams of fat," says registered dietitian Mia Syn, RDN. "It's also a great source of potassium, which is important for heart and muscle health."

Because it features green, unripe bananas, the flour is also a resistant starch, which "acts as a prebiotic to help feed the good bacteria in our gut and thus support gut health," explains Syn. And even though bananas are naturally sweet, you don't have to worry about blood sugar spikes, thanks to the low glycemic index.

Another plus is banana flour helps mitigate some food waste. "It's a more sustainable option since it's made from bananas that are damaged or don't look nice," says Gawthorne.

As for how it compares to other flour alternatives, it really depends on what you're looking for. "It's naturally gluten- and nut-free and adds more nutrition to your recipes," says Syn, so it's a great substitute for anyone with certain dietary restrictions. Other flour alternatives, like almond flour, are higher in protein—but banana flour offers more potassium and gut support.