10 Genius Things You Can Make With A Jar Of Almond Butter
Almond butter might just be a near-perfect snack base. It’s got plant-based protein, vitamin E, and fiber to keep you satisfied and thriving all day long. We have a couple of simple things we look out for when buying almond butter: that it’s made with a handful of good-quality ingredients and contains no trans fats or hydrogenated oils. Once you have a good jar, you’re ready to snack!
From the super simple to the more involved, from sweet to savory, here are our favorite snacks starring almond butter:
1. Almond Butter Cookies
An easy cookie combo that won’t leave you with a sugar crash.
Ingredients
- 2 eggs or 2 chia eggs (2 tablespoons ground chia seeds + 6 tablespoons water)
- 1½ cups room-temperature MaraNatha Raw Maple Almond Butter
- ¼ cup oat flour or chickpea flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- Pinch sea salt
- Melted dark chocolate for topping (optional)
Method
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat eggs or make chia eggs in a medium mixing bowl. Sit in baking powder followed by almond butter and combine with a rubber spatula until everything is well-combined. Let the dough sit in the fridge for 20 minutes.
- Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Roll dough into ping-pong-size balls and arrange them evenly spaced on the tray. Lightly flatten the balls with your palm.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Allow to cool on the tray for 10 minutes before transferring to a plate or wire rack to cool completely. (They’re more likely to fall apart if you don’t give them this cool time on the tray.)
- If topping with chocolate, dip cooled cookies in melted chocolate about halfway then transfer to the parchment-lined tray. You can also drizzle the chocolate on top of the cookies. Let the chocolate harden, then enjoy. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
2. Cacao Almond Smoothie
Make a naturally energy-boosting smoothie with almond milk, 1 to 2 tablespoons almond butter, 1 frozen banana, ½ cup frozen cauliflower, 1 to 2 tablespoons of cacao powder, and ½ teaspoon of maca powder (optional). Blend together until smooth.
3. Energy Balls
These little bites are made with a short list of simple ingredients but pack a lot of flavor, fiber, and plant-based protein. Check out the recipes here.
4. Savory Dipping Sauce for Veggies
This spicy-savory sauce is a great dip for raw carrot sticks, sliced bell pepper, radish, etc., or to top steamed or stir-fried vegetables with.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons MaraNatha Organic Raw Creamy Almond Butter
- 2 tablespoons warm water
- 1 tablespoon tamari or soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- 1 to 2 teaspoons your favorite hot sauce or sriracha
- Juice of ½ a lime
Method
Whisk ingredients together until well-combined. Serve with fresh crunchy vegetables to dip.
5. Baked Oatmeal Cups
Great for breakfast or a snack, oatmeal cups get a protein boost from almond butter.
Ingredients
- Coconut oil for greasing the pan
- 2 cups rolled oats
- ½ cup almond flour or meal
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 mashed bananas
- 1½ cups milk of your choice
- ⅓ cup MaraNatha Raw Maple Almond Butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 medium pears, cut into small pieces
- ¾ cup sliced/slivered almonds, divided
Method
- Heat oven to 375°F. Grease a muffin pan with coconut oil.
- In a medium bowl, combine oats, almond flour, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt.
- In a large mixing bowl, mash the bananas with a fork. Add milk, MaraNatha Raw Maple Almond Butter, and the vanilla. Mix well to combine. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir to combine.
- Add half of the cut pears and ½ cup of the sliced almonds to the mixture and pour the mixture into the prepared muffin pan.
- Top each cup with the remaining pear and sprinkle the rest of the almonds on top of that.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until set. Serve warm or at room temp with yogurt, maple syrup, or more almond butter. Store in the fridge for up to five days.
6. Spicy Almond Butter Hummus
Replace traditional tahini with almond butter for a new twist on this favorite snack food.
Combine a (14-ounce) can of drained chickpeas, 2 tablespoons almond butter, juice of ½ a lemon, 1 garlic clove, a generous pinch of salt, ½ teaspoon turmeric, ½ teaspoon cumin, and a pinch of black pepper. Process in a food processor or high-speed blender until smooth.
7. Chocolate Sea Salt Snack Bars
Chewy and sweet with a hint of salt, these snack bars are simple, wholesome, and slightly addictive.
Ingredients
- 15 medjool dates, pitted
- ⅓ cup shredded coconut
- ⅓ cup rolled oats
- ½ cup MaraNatha Organic Raw Creamy Almond Butter
- 3 tablespoons cocoa or cacao powder
- ½ teaspoon sea salt, to taste
Method
- Begin by pulsing your dates in a food processor or high-speed blender until broken down and starting to form a paste. Add in the rest of the ingredients and process (scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula once or twice) until everything is well-combined and a sticky dough is formed.
- Line a loaf pan or square baking pan with parchment paper and place dough on it. Press dough down so that it’s in an even layer and in a rectangular or square shape. Pop in the freezer for 15 minutes. Remove from the pan and cut with a sharp knife into rectangles or squares. Store in the fridge and wrap them up individually to throw in your bag.
8. Fancy-ish Tartines
This one is a no-brainer, but slathering toast with MaraNatha Organic Raw Creamy Almond Butter and topping it with a variety of toppings is one of the most satisfying and easy snacks.
Some of our favorite toppings that pair well with almond butter include:
- Fresh figs + honey
- Sliced strawberries + hemp seeds
- Roasted sweet potato + cinnamon
9. Soba Noodles + Almond Butter Sauce
Using the sauce from snack No. 3 above (you might want to add a little water to it to thin it out), toss just-cooked soba noodles (we like the 100 percent buckwheat ones) with the savory almond butter sauce.
You can enjoy the noodles cold or at room temperature, making them perfect to grab as a snack. You can make this a meal by adding some thinly sliced raw or stir-fried vegetables and a jammy egg in the mix.
10. Almond Butter Dates
So simple, but this is a go-to when you need a sweet treat FAST. Slice open a medjool date lengthwise and remove the pit. Spoon in a dollop of almond butter where the pit was. Top with flaky sea salt, hemp seeds, shredded coconut, or a berry to make it an extra special treat.
Here’s to more happy, healthy snacking this year!