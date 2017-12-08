3 No-Bake Holiday Cookie-Flavored Energy Balls

Move over, cookies—a holiday-themed energy-ball swap is the way to go. These delicious, whole food-based, energy-boosting snacks taste more like truffles—but without the sugar crash. The key to making energy balls with great flavor AND a lasting energy surge is a good-quality nut butter. Nut butter hits all of the elements in the equation for a perfect snack: protein + fiber + fat.

The possibilities of how to top your energy balls are endless! You can roll them in hemp seeds, chia seeds, or sesame seeds (start with a tablespoon) for added nutrients, or you can dip the balls in melted chocolate for something extra special. You can even add mild-tasting adaptogen powders like maca for an extra boost, if you’d like.

We’ve come up with three delicious recipes that are perfect for the holiday season. Pack them in your bag to keep the hangries at bay while shopping, wrap them in a Mason jar to give away as gifts, or enjoy at home while spending time with friends and family.