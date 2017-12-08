mindbodygreen

Close banner
MaraNatha
PAID CONTENT FOR MaraNatha

3 No-Bake Holiday Cookie-Flavored Energy Balls

Written by mindbodygreen
3 No-Bake Holiday Cookie-Flavored Energy Balls

Photo by Leah Vanderveldt

December 8, 2017

Move over, cookies—a holiday-themed energy-ball swap is the way to go. These delicious, whole food-based, energy-boosting snacks taste more like truffles—but without the sugar crash. The key to making energy balls with great flavor AND a lasting energy surge is a good-quality nut butter. Nut butter hits all of the elements in the equation for a perfect snack: protein + fiber + fat.

The possibilities of how to top your energy balls are endless! You can roll them in hemp seeds, chia seeds, or sesame seeds (start with a tablespoon) for added nutrients, or you can dip the balls in melted chocolate for something extra special. You can even add mild-tasting adaptogen powders like maca for an extra boost, if you’d like.

We’ve come up with three delicious recipes that are perfect for the holiday season. Pack them in your bag to keep the hangries at bay while shopping, wrap them in a Mason jar to give away as gifts, or enjoy at home while spending time with friends and family.

Raw Maple Cinnamon Energy Balls

3 No-Bake Holiday Cookie-Flavored Energy Balls

Photo: Leah Vanderveldt

Nothing says ugly sweater season quite like cinnamon. Use this warming spice with maple for sweetness and you have a winning combination.

Makes 10 to 12

Ingredients

*If the dates are dry, soak in hot water for 20 to 30 minutes. Drain and dry dates well before starting.

Method

  1. Using a food processor or high-speed blender, pulse dates until a rough paste starts to form.
  2. Add pecans and pulse again. Add Maple Almond Butter, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt and pulse again to just combine everything until you have a sticky, chunky dough. You don’t want to overblend, as it can release the oils in the pecans. You might have to scrape down the sides of your machine with a rubber spatula to make sure everything is mixed together well.
  3. Scoop out the dough with a tablespoon measure and roll into balls a little smaller than a Ping-Pong ball. Place on a tray or flat plate lined with parchment paper (make sure the balls aren’t touching) and pop in the freezer for 30 minutes. Store in the fridge for 2 weeks or the freezer for 3 months.
Article continues below

Gingerbread Energy Balls

3 No-Bake Holiday Cookie-Flavored Energy Balls

Photo: Leah Vanderveldt

Molasses and spices make these taste extra festive. Blackstrap molasses is a great sweetener that contains nutrients like B vitamins, magnesium, iron, and selenium and brings that signature gingerbread sweetness.

Makes 12 to 14

Ingredients

Method

  1. Using a food processor or high-speed blender, pulse oats until they’re chopped.
  2. Transfer oats to a medium mixing bowl and combine with spice mix, Raw Organic Almond Butter (Creamy), molasses, coconut oil, and a pinch of salt. Stir together with a rubber spatula until everything is evenly mixed.
  3. Scoop out the dough with a tablespoon measure and roll into balls a little smaller than a Ping-Pong ball. Place on a tray or flat plate lined with parchment paper (make sure the balls aren’t touching) and pop in the freezer for 30 minutes. Store in the fridge for 2 weeks or the freezer for 3 months.
Article continues below

Mint Chocolate Energy Truffles

3 No-Bake Holiday Cookie-Flavored Energy Balls

Photo: Leah Vanderveldt

These chocolate and peppermint truffles feel extra decedent. Raw cacao is a natural energy booster. Combine that with refreshing mint to get a healthy dessert that rings in the holiday season. Pro tip: Use a good-quality mint extract to get the best flavor.

Makes 12 to 14

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (about 10) Medjool dates, pitted*
  • ½ cup MaraNatha Raw Almond Butter Creamy
  • ⅓ cup shredded coconut
  • ½ teaspoon peppermint extract
  • 3 tablespoons cacao powder or cocoa powder

**If the dates are dry, soak in hot water for 20 to 30 minutes. Drain and dry dates well before starting.

Method

  1. Using a food processor or high-speed blender, pulse dates until a rough paste starts to form.
  2. Add Almond Butter and a pinch of salt and pulse to combine. Add coconut, peppermint extract, and cacao or cocoa and pulse everything until you have a dough. You might have to scrape down the sides of your machine with a rubber spatula to make sure everything is mixed together well.
  3. Scoop out the dough with a tablespoon measure and roll into balls a little smaller than a Ping-Pong ball. Place on a tray or flat plate lined with parchment paper (make sure the balls aren’t touching) and pop in the freezer for 30 minutes. Store in the fridge for 2 weeks or the freezer for 3 months.
MaraNatha
MaraNatha
MaraNatha® is one of America’s largest producers of high quality natural and organic nut butters. We specialize in many varieties of delicious peanut butter and nutritious almond...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
Personal Growth

26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanya Carroll Richardson
26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic
Personal Growth

Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird

Emma Loewe
Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/no-bake-holiday-cookie-flavored-energy-balls

Your article and new folder have been saved!