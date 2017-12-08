3 No-Bake Holiday Cookie-Flavored Energy Balls

Move over, cookies—a holiday-themed energy-ball swap is the way to go. These delicious, whole food-based, energy-boosting snacks taste more like truffles—but without the sugar crash. The key to making energy balls with great flavor AND a lasting energy surge is a good-quality nut butter. Nut butter hits all of the elements in the equation for a perfect snack: protein + fiber + fat.
The possibilities of how to top your energy balls are endless! You can roll them in hemp seeds, chia seeds, or sesame seeds (start with a tablespoon) for added nutrients, or you can dip the balls in melted chocolate for something extra special. You can even add mild-tasting adaptogen powders like maca for an extra boost, if you’d like.
We’ve come up with three delicious recipes that are perfect for the holiday season. Pack them in your bag to keep the hangries at bay while shopping, wrap them in a Mason jar to give away as gifts, or enjoy at home while spending time with friends and family.
Raw Maple Cinnamon Energy Balls
Nothing says ugly sweater season quite like cinnamon. Use this warming spice with maple for sweetness and you have a winning combination.
Makes 10 to 12
Ingredients
- ½ cup (about 6) Medjool dates, pitted*
- 1 cup raw pecans
- ⅓ cup shredded coconut
- ½ cup MaraNatha Raw Maple Almond Butter
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
*If the dates are dry, soak in hot water for 20 to 30 minutes. Drain and dry dates well before starting.
Method
- Using a food processor or high-speed blender, pulse dates until a rough paste starts to form.
- Add pecans and pulse again. Add Maple Almond Butter, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt and pulse again to just combine everything until you have a sticky, chunky dough. You don’t want to overblend, as it can release the oils in the pecans. You might have to scrape down the sides of your machine with a rubber spatula to make sure everything is mixed together well.
- Scoop out the dough with a tablespoon measure and roll into balls a little smaller than a Ping-Pong ball. Place on a tray or flat plate lined with parchment paper (make sure the balls aren’t touching) and pop in the freezer for 30 minutes. Store in the fridge for 2 weeks or the freezer for 3 months.
Gingerbread Energy Balls
Molasses and spices make these taste extra festive. Blackstrap molasses is a great sweetener that contains nutrients like B vitamins, magnesium, iron, and selenium and brings that signature gingerbread sweetness.
Makes 12 to 14
Ingredients
- 1 cups rolled oats
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin spice mix
- ½ cup MaraNatha Raw Organic Almond Butter Creamy
- 2 tablespoons blackstrap molasses
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
Method
- Using a food processor or high-speed blender, pulse oats until they’re chopped.
- Transfer oats to a medium mixing bowl and combine with spice mix, Raw Organic Almond Butter (Creamy), molasses, coconut oil, and a pinch of salt. Stir together with a rubber spatula until everything is evenly mixed.
- Scoop out the dough with a tablespoon measure and roll into balls a little smaller than a Ping-Pong ball. Place on a tray or flat plate lined with parchment paper (make sure the balls aren’t touching) and pop in the freezer for 30 minutes. Store in the fridge for 2 weeks or the freezer for 3 months.
Mint Chocolate Energy Truffles
These chocolate and peppermint truffles feel extra decedent. Raw cacao is a natural energy booster. Combine that with refreshing mint to get a healthy dessert that rings in the holiday season. Pro tip: Use a good-quality mint extract to get the best flavor.
Makes 12 to 14
Ingredients
- 1 cup (about 10) Medjool dates, pitted*
- ½ cup MaraNatha Raw Almond Butter Creamy
- ⅓ cup shredded coconut
- ½ teaspoon peppermint extract
- 3 tablespoons cacao powder or cocoa powder
**If the dates are dry, soak in hot water for 20 to 30 minutes. Drain and dry dates well before starting.
Method
- Using a food processor or high-speed blender, pulse dates until a rough paste starts to form.
- Add Almond Butter and a pinch of salt and pulse to combine. Add coconut, peppermint extract, and cacao or cocoa and pulse everything until you have a dough. You might have to scrape down the sides of your machine with a rubber spatula to make sure everything is mixed together well.
- Scoop out the dough with a tablespoon measure and roll into balls a little smaller than a Ping-Pong ball. Place on a tray or flat plate lined with parchment paper (make sure the balls aren’t touching) and pop in the freezer for 30 minutes. Store in the fridge for 2 weeks or the freezer for 3 months.