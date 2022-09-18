This Smoothie Tastes Like A Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake (Sans Blood Sugar Spike)

 Skip to content

A Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie With Blood-Sugar-Friendly Ingredients

Kristine Thomason
mbg Health & Fitness Director By Kristine Thomason
September 18, 2022 — 9:29 AM

With summer slowly drawing to a close (yes, it lasts until the 21st, and you can't convince me otherwise), I've been feeling a little nostalgic. I was lucky enough to grow up by the beach, so my childhood summertime memories consist of days spent jumping between sea and sand, riding bikes on the boardwalk with friends, and sipping thick, creamy milkshakes at the end of the pier.

The other day, I had a hankering for my old go-to milkshake order: chocolate peanut butter. But my freezer was lacking in the ice cream department, so I decided to improvise and whip up something just as creamy and delicious—but ideally without the major blood sugar spike.

So, I tossed ice, frozen banana, raw cacao powder, some dark chocolate, peanut butter, chia seeds, cinnamon, and homemade nut milk into my blender. Then, I decided to add one more ingredient to really level-up the healthy favor: mindbodygreen's organic veggies+.

The mixture itself is already an awesome balance of fiber and protein—not to mention the cacao powder offers some anti-inflammatory benefits. Adding greens powder to the mix really elevates the blend (without compromising the flavor). Sure, the blend contains an array of organic produce (leafy greens! sea veggies! berries!)—but in this particular recipe, I was particularly excited about how organic veggies+ can also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.* That's because not only does it offer a good source of fiber, but it also contains cinnamon bark extract, which helps slow digestion, limiting the amount of glucose that enters the bloodstream.*

I regularly put this greens powder in my morning smoothie, but I was a little hesitant to add it to a milkshake alternative. However, I'm happy to report that it blended seamlessly into the recipe, without altering the flavor. It's also worth noting that I love a really thick milkshake (or smoothie for that matter), but you can adjust the nut milk to your preferred consistency.

So grab your blender, a reusable straw, and a bit of nostalgia—then whip up this dreamy summertime delight.

Dairy-Free Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake

Ingredients

  • 2 cups ice
  • 1 frozen banana
  • 2 tbsp peanut butter
  • 1 tbsp chia seeds
  • 1 cup nut milk (I used cashew coconut milk)
  • 1 square of dark chocolate (I used 80%)
  • 2 tbsp raw cacao powder
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tbsp mindbodygreen organic veggies+

Method

Add all ingredients to blender and blend until combined. Adjust the nut milk amount based on thickness preference.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
