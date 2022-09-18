This Smoothie Tastes Like A Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake (Sans Blood Sugar Spike)

With summer slowly drawing to a close (yes, it lasts until the 21st, and you can't convince me otherwise), I've been feeling a little nostalgic. I was lucky enough to grow up by the beach, so my childhood summertime memories consist of days spent jumping between sea and sand, riding bikes on the boardwalk with friends, and sipping thick, creamy milkshakes at the end of the pier.

The other day, I had a hankering for my old go-to milkshake order: chocolate peanut butter. But my freezer was lacking in the ice cream department, so I decided to improvise and whip up something just as creamy and delicious—but ideally without the major blood sugar spike.

So, I tossed ice, frozen banana, raw cacao powder, some dark chocolate, peanut butter, chia seeds, cinnamon, and homemade nut milk into my blender. Then, I decided to add one more ingredient to really level-up the healthy favor: mindbodygreen's organic veggies+.

The mixture itself is already an awesome balance of fiber and protein—not to mention the cacao powder offers some anti-inflammatory benefits. Adding greens powder to the mix really elevates the blend (without compromising the flavor). Sure, the blend contains an array of organic produce (leafy greens! sea veggies! berries!)—but in this particular recipe, I was particularly excited about how organic veggies+ can also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.* That's because not only does it offer a good source of fiber, but it also contains cinnamon bark extract, which helps slow digestion, limiting the amount of glucose that enters the bloodstream.*