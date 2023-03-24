If You’re A Rice Cake Fiend This Easy No-Bake Dessert Will Blow Your Mind
The only thing better than dessert is a no-bake dessert that comes together in minutes—and the only thing better than that is a no-bake dessert that also has a skin-boosting superstar ingredient in the mix. Do we have your attention?
These no-bake chocolate crunch bites by Samah Dada (AKA @dadaeats) couldn't be easier to make, and when you add a scoop of mindbodygreen's beauty and gut collagen+, they're a dessert your skin will thank you for.
In case you haven't heard, collagen levels decline as we age, making it all the more important to ensure we're working it into our favorite recipes to keep our skin (and gut!) healthy. That's why we created mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+ with top quality collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamins C & E, biotin, L-glutamine, turmeric, and sulforaphane glucosinolate.
In simple terms, adding beauty & gut collagen+ to a no-bake recipe like this is one of the easiest ways to promote skin moisture, smoothness, elasticity, and hydration, while also helping to protect cells from oxidative stress and supporting your gut.*
So—without further ado—here's our take on Dada's absolutely delicious chocolate crunch bites.
How to make no-bake chocolate crunch bites with a secret skin-boosting ingredient:
What you'll need:
- 1/3 cup creamy almond butter (or your nut butter of choice)
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 lightly salted rice cakes
- 1 scoop of mindbodygreen's beauty and gut collagen+
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
- 2 tsp coconut oil
- Flaky sea salt to top
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, mix together the almond butter, honey, collagen, and vanilla extract until smooth.
- Crumble the rice cakes into the mixture and combine.
- Scoop about 2 tbsp of the rice cake mixture and form it into a well packed ball. (This recipe will get you about 6 balls.)
- In a separate bowl, melt the chocolate chips and coconut oil together in the microwave in 15 second increments until smooth and glossy (or use the double boiler method).
- Submerge each rice cake ball in the chocolate and roll until thoroughly coated.
- Transfer to a lined baking sheet and top with flaky sea salt.
- Refrigerate until chocolate has hardened (about 30-40 minutes) and enjoy!
The takeaway.
With a delicious recipe like this, getting more collagen in your life has never been easier. And what's more—you could add a quality fiber supplement if that's more of a priority for you right now. However you make them, these chocolate crunch bites are every rice cake fiends dream.
