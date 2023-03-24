The only thing better than dessert is a no-bake dessert that comes together in minutes—and the only thing better than that is a no-bake dessert that also has a skin-boosting superstar ingredient in the mix. Do we have your attention?

These no-bake chocolate crunch bites by Samah Dada (AKA @dadaeats) couldn't be easier to make, and when you add a scoop of mindbodygreen's beauty and gut collagen+, they're a dessert your skin will thank you for.