And if you're a person with a menstrual cycle, these cups are the perfect PMS treat and may even "keep PMS symptoms at bay," Devon Loftus and holistic nutritionist Jenna Radomski write inThe Moon Cycle Cookbook.

A personal favorite of Radomski, these dark chocolate and almond butter cups are specifically ideal for the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle—the stage right before the your period begins, when all of those fun PMS symptoms emerge. (Oh and in case you're wondering, there is an optimal way to eat for each phase of the menstrual cycle.)

"First, we call for dark chocolate, which not only offers a deep, rich flavor, but also provides magnesium, an essential mineral for hundreds of processes in our bodies," Radomski tells mindbodygreen, "Calcium is another mineral with similar benefits for PMS symptoms, and almond butter contains much more calcium than other nut butters." The chocolate and almond butter also provide iron and zinc, she shares.

Even if you're not approaching PMS, this recipe is the perfect satisfying chocolate treat to have on hand for anytime you need (or just want) one.