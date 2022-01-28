 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Where's The Best Place To Read At Night? Sleep Specialists Say It's Not The Bedroom
|
Expert Reviewed Where's The Best Place To Read At Night? Sleep Specialists Say It's Not The Bedroom

Where's The Best Place To Read At Night? Sleep Specialists Say It's Not The Bedroom

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen, the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac," and the author of "Return to Nature" (Spring 2022).
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
The Surprising Place You Should Avoid Reading, Says A Sleep Specialist

Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy

January 28, 2022 — 12:13 PM

Have you ever gotten so wrapped up in an engaging book that hours passed by in what seemed like minutes? Maybe you even felt like your life went on pause as you stepped into the world of the page. This captivation is one of the many joys of reading.

However, there is one place you may not want to take this mental journey to lands near and far, real and fictional—and it's your bed.

Why reading in bed can make it harder to fall asleep.

Limiting the number of activities you do in bed is thought to make it easier to doze off when the time comes. In essence, it trains the body and mind to associate the bed with sleep. "You don't want to spend a lot of wakefulness time in bed because that will lead to negative conditioning. Your brain won't know if you should be awake there or asleep there," Daniel Rifkin, M.D., the Medical Director of Sleep Medicine Centers of Western New York, tells mbg.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(222)
sleep support+

Circadian rhythm specialist David Kennaway, Ph.D. of The University of Adelaide in Australia agrees that most engaging activities should be kept out of the bed itself—including reading.

Now, that's not to say reading can't be a great way to unwind and get ready for sleep. Books—especially physical books that aren't too mentally stimulating or distressing—can help separate us from the stressors of the day that can keep us up at night. But ideally, Rifkin says, you'll be able to read them outside of your bedroom.

"Try to find another comfy place to do the reading. When you feel tired and your eyes get heavy, that's when you want to go to your bedroom so that your brain subconsciously associates that place with sleep," he says. This way, "you kind of let that drowsiness occur outside the bedroom so that when you go to bed, you put your head to the pillow and you fall asleep quickly."

To make your reading time even more relaxing, turn on some soft, warm lighting. While bright lights that have a blue tint tend to send an energizing signal to the body, dimmer, warmer lights are better for winding down. (For this reason, some experts recommend designating one light in each room for daytime use and one for nighttime.)

Feel free to light a candle or run your diffuser, throw on a cozy blanket or put on some relaxing tunes—any non-stimulating activity that will help make this all-important transition period between wakefulness and sleep more enjoyable. Carving out this wind-down time for yourself nightly will benefit your sleep, and ultimately your mental health and stress levels, too.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The bottom line.

Sleep experts agree that we should reserve our beds for sleeping and not much else. If you read in bed often and never have trouble falling asleep, go forth! But if fictional worlds tend to keep you up at night, it might help to keep your reading out of the bedroom and tack it onto your nighttime routine instead. Who's ready to cozy up with a good book on the couch tonight?

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(222)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(222)
sleep support+
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Mental Health

This Soothing Technique Might Just Be Better Than Breathwork

Olivia Giacomo
This Soothing Technique Might Just Be Better Than Breathwork
Integrative Health

8 Expert-Backed Relaxation Techniques For When Life Gets Stressful

Alex Shea
8 Expert-Backed Relaxation Techniques For When Life Gets Stressful
Climate Change

Wildfire Smoke Has Its Own Microbiome & 4 Other Crazy Climate-Health Connections

Emma Loewe
Wildfire Smoke Has Its Own Microbiome & 4 Other Crazy Climate-Health Connections
Spirituality

The One Crystal You Need To Boost Creativity (& Sex Drive) + How To Use It

Sarah Regan
The One Crystal You Need To Boost Creativity (& Sex Drive) + How To Use It
Beauty

Is This The Secret To Lush Lashes? Plus, How To Amp Yours Up

Andrea Jordan
Is This The Secret To Lush Lashes? Plus, How To Amp Yours Up
Routines

One Simple Exercise To Help Target This Often Neglected Area

Sarah Regan
One Simple Exercise To Help Target This Often Neglected Area
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

These 2 Supplements Might Be The Key To Youthful Skin — Here's Why

Alexandra Engler
These 2 Supplements Might Be The Key To Youthful Skin — Here's Why
Personal Growth

Only 4% Of The Population Has This Quiet & Creative Personality Type — Do You?

Sarah Regan
Only 4% Of The Population Has This Quiet & Creative Personality Type — Do You?
Functional Food

If These Endangered Foods Go Extinct, Your Nutrition Could Suffer

Jason Wachob
If These Endangered Foods Go Extinct, Your Nutrition Could Suffer
Integrative Health

This Is How To Fall Back Asleep After Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night

Jamie Schneider
This Is How To Fall Back Asleep After Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night
Integrative Health

Give Your Working Memory A Boost With This Supplement*

Morgan Chamberlain
Give Your Working Memory A Boost With This Supplement*
Beauty

This "Sweetheart Ingredient" Gives Every Skin Type An Impossible Glow

Jamie Schneider
This "Sweetheart Ingredient" Gives Every Skin Type An Impossible Glow
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/reading-in-bed-impact-on-sleep
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!