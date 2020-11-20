6 Ways To Unwind At Home, Anytime Of Day

There's a reason living in clutter causes mental chaos. There's something soothing and calming about setting the mood in your personal space. It starts from little things like picking up messes and keeping things organized and even includes playful extras like essential oils, candles, and lighting. Have you ever taken a bubble bath with candles and dim lighting? If you know, you know. It's super relaxing and even a bit luxurious. But to be honest, your preferred mood doesn't have to be approved by others. If you like organization and cleanliness, take 10 minutes out of the day to pick up things that aren’t in place. For those who love to lounge and kick your feet up, grab your Bearaby Cotton Napper and sprawl across the sofa. If you want to have a little self-care time, pour a cup of tea and put on a face mask. But no matter what you choose, make sure you're setting up an environment that is made perfectly for you.