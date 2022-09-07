Seize The Day With This Quick Strength & Conditioning Routine

All we ever have to work with is the present moment… But when we choose to sweat it out today, we can promise ourselves a stronger tomorrow. So in the spirit of carpe diem, we’ve partnered with Under Armour and fitness coach Lacee Lazoff to create an epic strength and conditioning workout using some of our favorite gear: dumbbells. These dynamic moves are designed to push your limits and challenge what you thought was possible. Concluding with a strength meditation, this workout is about harnessing physical and mental strength for a brighter tomorrow. Optimism isn’t something you fall into—it’s something you cultivate. And this video is your next step to silver linings.