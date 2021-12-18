First and foremost, tabletop crunches are a core move, designed to specifically target your abdominal muscles. The more you flex those core muscles, not only will they become stronger, but your posture, stability, and balance can all improve as a result. And you'll quickly find the reverse tabletop position in this crunch variation works your lower abdominals a lot more than standard crunches.

The bottom line is, if your abs days are getting a bit stale, or you really want to target your low abs, tabletop crunches are a simple and effective crunch variation to include in your next workout.