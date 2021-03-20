This Half Pushup Will Strengthen Your Whole Body — Especially Your Triceps
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
We're all about full-body moves here at mbg. And if you're looking for one that offers particular emphasis on the triceps, look no further than a half pushup hover. It'll fire up your legs, core, and arms—especially those tris—and it couldn't be more straightforward. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by Pilates instructor Helen Phalen.
How to do a half pushup hover:
- Get into a plank position, with your wrists directly under your shoulders. Engage your core.
- Bend your elbows, and slowly lower until your body is halfway toward the floor.
- Hold for a few breaths, then lower all the way to the ground.
Tips and modifications:
- As you lower into your half pushup, hug the elbows in toward the body.
- Keep your spine and legs straight, sending your heels back so you don't let the lower back cave in.
- If this move is a bit out of reach at the moment, try lowering down on your knees. Or try an incline pushup, to relieve some of the challenge.
What are the benefits?
This move will truly work so many muscles. You'll hit your abdominals, your hamstrings, your glutes, and of course, your triceps, which can be a tricky area to target. And trust us, if you do multiple sets of these half pushups, your arms will feel it the next day.
The half pushup exercise can be found throughout both Pilates and yoga practices, known as chaturanga dandasana in yoga. It's a great transition pose that allows you to flow to other poses, so it's seamless to integrate into nearly any routine. Or, of course, you can take a few sets as a stand-alone workout whenever you need a movement moment.
Whenever you do decide to give these half pushup hovers a try, just remember to squeeze the elbows in and lower down slowly. Your arms will be thanking you in no time.
