This move will truly work so many muscles. You'll hit your abdominals, your hamstrings, your glutes, and of course, your triceps, which can be a tricky area to target. And trust us, if you do multiple sets of these half pushups, your arms will feel it the next day.

The half pushup exercise can be found throughout both Pilates and yoga practices, known as chaturanga dandasana in yoga. It's a great transition pose that allows you to flow to other poses, so it's seamless to integrate into nearly any routine. Or, of course, you can take a few sets as a stand-alone workout whenever you need a movement moment.

Whenever you do decide to give these half pushup hovers a try, just remember to squeeze the elbows in and lower down slowly. Your arms will be thanking you in no time.