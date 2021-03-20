mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
This Half Pushup Will Strengthen Your Whole Body — Especially Your Triceps

This Half Pushup Will Strengthen Your Whole Body — Especially Your Triceps

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Helen Phelan - Half Pushup Hover

Image by mbg Creative

March 20, 2021 — 10:25 AM

We're all about full-body moves here at mbg. And if you're looking for one that offers particular emphasis on the triceps, look no further than a half pushup hover. It'll fire up your legs, core, and arms—especially those tris—and it couldn't be more straightforward. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by Pilates instructor Helen Phalen.

How to do a half pushup hover:

  1. Get into a plank position, with your wrists directly under your shoulders. Engage your core.
  2. Bend your elbows, and slowly lower until your body is halfway toward the floor.
  3. Hold for a few breaths, then lower all the way to the ground.
Advertisement

Tips and modifications:

  • As you lower into your half pushup, hug the elbows in toward the body.
  • Keep your spine and legs straight, sending your heels back so you don't let the lower back cave in.
  • If this move is a bit out of reach at the moment, try lowering down on your knees. Or try an incline pushup, to relieve some of the challenge.

What are the benefits?

This move will truly work so many muscles. You'll hit your abdominals, your hamstrings, your glutes, and of course, your triceps, which can be a tricky area to target. And trust us, if you do multiple sets of these half pushups, your arms will feel it the next day.

The half pushup exercise can be found throughout both Pilates and yoga practices, known as chaturanga dandasana in yoga. It's a great transition pose that allows you to flow to other poses, so it's seamless to integrate into nearly any routine. Or, of course, you can take a few sets as a stand-alone workout whenever you need a movement moment.

Whenever you do decide to give these half pushup hovers a try, just remember to squeeze the elbows in and lower down slowly. Your arms will be thanking you in no time.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Motivation

How To Exercise According To Your Genes, From An Integrative MD

Marvin Singh, M.D.
How To Exercise According To Your Genes, From An Integrative MD
Routines

This 13-Minute Yoga Flow Perfectly Punctuates A Long Workday

Phyllicia Bonanno
This 13-Minute Yoga Flow Perfectly Punctuates A Long Workday
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Beauty

The One Skin Care Tip You Need To Adopt By The Time You're 35

Alexandra Engler
The One Skin Care Tip You Need To Adopt By The Time You're 35
Spirituality

The "New Year's Eve" Of Astrology Is This Weekend — Here's How To Prep

Sarah Regan
The "New Year's Eve" Of Astrology Is This Weekend — Here's How To Prep
Spirituality

The Best Tea For Each Zodiac Sign, According To Astrologers Who Know

Sarah Regan
The Best Tea For Each Zodiac Sign, According To Astrologers Who Know
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Sex

11 Reasons A Guy Might Not Want To Sleep With You & What To Do

Kelly Gonsalves
11 Reasons A Guy Might Not Want To Sleep With You & What To Do
Home

A 9-Step Cleaning Checklist That'll Leave Your Kitchen Sparkling

Eliza Sullivan
A 9-Step Cleaning Checklist That'll Leave Your Kitchen Sparkling
Spirituality

Ready, Set, Spring Forward: 6 Rituals To Celebrate The Spring Equinox

Barbara Biziou
Ready, Set, Spring Forward: 6 Rituals To Celebrate The Spring Equinox
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo
This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Beauty

The Surprising Way You Can Make A Brow Pomade & Gel For The Fluffiest Brows

Caroline Bercaw & Isabel Bercaw
The Surprising Way You Can Make A Brow Pomade & Gel For The Fluffiest Brows
Recipes

8 Healthy Dinner Ideas + A Perfectly Timed Workout You Can Do While It's In The Oven

Eliza Sullivan
8 Healthy Dinner Ideas + A Perfectly Timed Workout You Can Do While It's In The Oven
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/half-pushup-hover

Your article and new folder have been saved!