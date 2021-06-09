How To Do Chaturanga In Your Vinyasa Flow, From A Yoga Instructor
Chaturanga, also known as chaturanga dandasana, is a difficult pose to pull off—and an easy one to do with improper form. Whether you've been practicing for years or are just beginning your yoga practice, have no fear: you can achieve chaturanga—and you should, considering it's integral to Vinyasa flows. Here's how to do it properly, as demonstrated by yoga instructor Phyllicia Bonnano.
How to do chaturanga dandasana:
- Start in a high plank with your shoulders, elbows, and hands in one straight line.
- Pull your abdominals in, engaging your core, and push your thighs up and heels back.
- On an exhale, roll forward on your toes and lower your body until your arms make a 90-degree angle at the elbow.
- Pause and hold for a moment, keeping everything engaged.
- On an inhale, press into your hands and flip the tops of your feet down, flowing into upward-facing dog.
Tips & modifications:
- As you lower down, hug your elbows in toward the body, maintaining contact with your ribs. This will help strengthen your arms and prevent shoulder injury.
- Once you've lowered down, keep your shoulders in line with your elbows.
- Be mindful if you have any shoulder injuries as chaturanga can put pressure on the shoulders when done incorrectly.
- Modification: If you're still building your strength, try doing the pushup on your knees, or alternatively, lower all the way down to your belly and do cobra rather than upward facing dog.
What are the benefits?
If you're looking for a pose that works your arms, this is the one. Your triceps and biceps will both definitely put in their fair share of work throughout the duration of a Vinyasa class, along with your core. It also serves to strengthen your wrists and spine, and can even improve posture.
For a fast and effective full-body flow, try starting in a high plank, flowing through your chaturanga to upward-facing dog, then downward-dog, and flow back to your plank from there. Repeat as many times as you can (or like) and you'll target practically your entire body.
There's no doubt chaturanga dandasana will make an appearance in your next Vinyasa class, so you want to make sure you're doing it right. Not only can improper form cause some shoulder issues, but when you do it right you're sure to notice improvements in strength and yoga practice overall.