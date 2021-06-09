If you're looking for a pose that works your arms, this is the one. Your triceps and biceps will both definitely put in their fair share of work throughout the duration of a Vinyasa class, along with your core. It also serves to strengthen your wrists and spine, and can even improve posture.

For a fast and effective full-body flow, try starting in a high plank, flowing through your chaturanga to upward-facing dog, then downward-dog, and flow back to your plank from there. Repeat as many times as you can (or like) and you'll target practically your entire body.

There's no doubt chaturanga dandasana will make an appearance in your next Vinyasa class, so you want to make sure you're doing it right. Not only can improper form cause some shoulder issues, but when you do it right you're sure to notice improvements in strength and yoga practice overall.