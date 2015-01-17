8 Yoga Poses To Develop Strong Chaturanga Arms

Ah, Chaturanga Dandasana ... as one the most challenging movements in yoga, it's also one that's notoriously performed incorrectly most often. So why is it that so many yogis struggle with this pose? The key is building up enough arm strength, so that the hips and chest stay lifted as you lower down, while the elbows stay hugged in at your sides.

Often called the "low pushup," Chaturanga (aka Four-Limbed Staff Pose) proves tricky without a solid core and well-developed shoulder and arm muscles. But a proper Chaturanga in your practice is within reach — here are eight common poses we practice in yoga, designed to build up enough strength over time to master the art of Chaturanga. Plus, your arms will look great too.

As always, before you begin any practice, warm up with a few rounds of Cat/Cow and/or Sun Salutations. You can practice these poses sequentially, or even on their own. Pay attention to the modifications and adjustment cues — they will only help you develop the strength and alignment you'll need to really succeed in this pose.