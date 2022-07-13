If you’re not already utilizing compound movements in your workout routine, now would be a great time to start. Targeting more than one muscle group and therefore firing up your body more effectively, compound movements are the hidden gems of fitness—they offer the most bang for your buck when it comes to weight training. One of our favorites? The incline dumbbell press.

Building your upper body strength not only improves muscle tone, but it can actually make day to day life that much easier (think: carrying your groceries all in one trip), and an incline dumbbell press targets several areas of the upper body and core.

Below, we break down exactly how to perfect your form as guided by fitness trainer BB Arrington, CPT, along with some helpful tips for modifying the movement to match your fitness level.