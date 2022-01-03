Welcome to mbg moves! For the first installment of 2022, we're changing things up a bit with a strength-training at home series, from BB Arrington. Check out the full strength training at home guide here, which includes tips, advice, and insight for beginning the journey to a stronger you. Plus, tune in each week for a new at-home workout to include in your routine.

Let's start the year on the right foot—or, in this case, arm. For the first installment of our strength training at home series, we're focusing on your shoulders, chest, biceps, and triceps.

There are so many important benefits to working these areas of your body. Strong shoulders help facilitate the various overhead and rotational movements of the arms. A strong chest balances out the back muscles and helps us in pushing movements. Plus, strong biceps and triceps make pulling and extending movements easier.

These five moves will help you build a solid upper body foundation—and you can do the entire routine from the comfort of your home. All you need is a set of dumbbells!