How To Work Your Upper Body With One Simple But Effective Move

Sarah Regan
September 24, 2021 — 1:02 AM

Looking to work your upper body with a quick and beginner friendly move? Look no further than the chest fly. All you'll need is a set of dumbbells (or a couple water bottles) to get started. Here's how to do this move, as demonstrated by personal trainer & holistic nutritionist, BB Arrington, CPT.

How to do Chest Fly:

Chest Fly

Image by mbg creative

  1. Lie on your back, feet grounded into the floor. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Lift your arms toward the sky, and soften your elbows. 
  2. Take 3 counts to lower your arms down to the side. Use one count to bring your arms back to start. 
  3. That's one rep. Complete 10.
Tips & modifications:

  • To make this move easier, you can try reducing the weight of the dumbbells, or doing it without weights at all.
  • To make this move harder, increase the weight, or try performing it with your back on an exercise ball to work your balance and stability, and target your core muscles.
  • Avoid locking the elbows throughout this exercise, to ensure you're engaging the proper muscles.
  • Be mindful with this move if you have any shoulder or back injuries, and talk to your doctor before performing it.

What are the benefits?

Chest flies are a great upper body workout, namely targeting the muscles around your chest, shoulders, and triceps. In addition to being a wonderful strength-builder, this move also opens up the chest, which can both improve posture and help with posture-related pain.

The bottom line is, whether you perform this move on its own, during an arm routine, or as part of a full-body workout, after a few rounds, your muscles are sure to feel the burn—and you might just stand a little straighter.

